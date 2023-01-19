Deion Sanders’ 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal

The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential.

The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer Portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a lot of games.

The schedule is brutal for Colorado, and Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire gave a look at the schedule after it was released on Wednesday.

It includes an opener against TCU and a pair of Brutal back-to-back Pac-12 games with Oregon and USC.

Here’s the slate for Coach Prime’s first year in the FBS.

SEPTEMBER 2: VS TCU HORNED FROGS

TCU won’t have a lot of the players and personnel from its national runner-up squad, but the Frogs should still be good. It’s certainly not an easy opener for Coach Prime.

SEPTEMBER 9: VS NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

Let’s play some Big 8 football! Let’s also turn the clock back to 2001, when Colorado scored a memorable 62-36 win over Nebraska to make the Big 12 Championship Game.

SEPTEMBER 16: VS COLORADO STATE RAMS

Coach Prime better win this one, because look who’s on the schedule next:

SEPTEMBER 23: AT OREGON DUCKS

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel makes the key point that the Pac-12 wants Colorado up against the conference’s signature TV programs to make sure it gets maximum eyeballs on Colorado games this year.

SEPTEMBER 30: VS USC TROJANS

Coach Prime’s first Pac-12 home game will be against USC. This is not by accident. The conference wanted this.

OCTOBER 7: AT ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Two first-year head coaches meet. ASU has first-year head Coach Kenny Dillingham.

OCTOBER 13: VS STANFORD CARDINAL

This will be Coach Prime’s best shot at a Pac-12 win. They might be able to beat Arizona State and a few other teams, but this is one game Colorado should fully be expected to win. Stanford will also have a new head coach, Troy Taylor.

OCTOBER 28: AT UCLA BRUINS

Coach Prime versus Chip Kelly should be a lot of fun to watch. Points will be scored.

NOVEMBER 4: VS OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Shedeur Sanders versus DJ Uiagalelei is the quarterback matchup here. That will be fascinating.

NOVEMBER 11: VS ARIZONA WILDCATS

Will Colorado and Arizona both make a Bowl game this season?

NOVEMBER 17: AT WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

What is Washington State’s ceiling in a loaded Pac-12? Colorado might be wondering what its own ceiling is. Where will these teams be in November when they meet?

NOVEMBER 25: AT UTAH UTES

Colorado was an easy win for Utah the past few years. That probably won’t be the case in 2023, although the Utes will still be a solid favorite.

