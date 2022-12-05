Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders makes debut as CU’s head football Coach | CU Boulder Today

Just before Midnight on Saturday night at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, more than a dozen football fans joined news crews waiting for the arrival of the next era for University of Colorado Buffaloes football.

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders stepped off his flight from Jackson, Mississippi, wearing a fur coat, a Championship ring around his neck and a black baseball cap bearing the word “Colorado.” The fans cheered and waved signs for their first taste of Coach Prime.

“It just brought tears to my eyes,” Sanders said of his first moments in Colorado. “The welcome, and the hospitality, and the love, and the respect and the appreciation.”

Sanders was named the 28th head coach of the Buffaloes Saturday after weeks of public speculation.

“It’s official,” Chancellor Philip DiStefano said at a standing-room-only press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club on Sunday afternoon. “At the University of Colorado Boulder, we’re ready for prime time.”

Sanders was welcomed by University of Colorado President Todd Saliman, the University of Colorado Board of Regents, US Rep. Joe Neguse, former players, supporters of the team and a sizable media presence.

After CU Boulder Athletic Director Rick George presented the Coach with a No. 21 “Coach Prime” Buffaloes jersey, Sanders took the podium and took a moment before speaking.

“I’m not lost for words. I’m just trying to seize the moment,” Sanders said.

Wearing a black and gold tie, a Ralphie hat and speaking in front of a name tag saying “Coach Prime,” Sanders spoke about his family’s future in Boulder, his high expectations for the team and his excitement for the job ahead. He also expressed gratitude to Buffaloes fans.

“Colorado, you showed up, and you showed out,” they said. “I can’t wait until this thing kicks off.”