Definition and reliability of 3D acetabular and global offset measurements from bi-plane X-rays

Design of the study

Twenty-eight patients were randomly selected retrospectively from a database of 439 patients that underwent primary unilateral THA at the Geneva University Hospitals between 2016 and 2019 and that had a bi-plane X-ray between one week and one month before, and two months after surgery. Patients with end-stage primary osteoarthritis were included while patients with other pathologies such as severe hip dysplasia, post-traumatic arthritis or post-infection sequelae were excluded. Two operators performed three reconstructions at each session for each patient using a research version of the dedicated sterEOS software (EOS imaging, Paris, France). Details of the protocol and statistical method are outlined in a previous study3 and data is shared on the online repository Yareta4. This study was approved by the local ethics committee (CCER Geneva, Switzerland). Patient’s informed consent was obtained and protected by the Geneva Ahtroplasty Registry and all experiments were performed in accordance with relevant guidelines and regulations.

Acetabular offset definition

Two definitions of the acetabular offset are used in the literature. The first one, used with CT-scan, is defined as the distance between the center of the femoral head and the true floor of the acetabulum5 or, for standard X-rays, by the horizontal distance to the pelvic teardrop6. The second definition relates to Pauwels’ balance7 as measured by the distance between the center of the acetabulum and the sagittal plane of the pelvis8. Since the true floor is not visible on the sagittal X-rays and because the second definition is directly linked to the biomechanics of the hip, this definition will be followed and generalized in 3D by defining the additional antero-posterior and vertical offsets.

Rationale of the method

When processing bi-plane X-rays with the sterEOS software, several pelvic anatomical landmarks are available: the acetabula, the center of the sacral slope, the pubic symphysis, and the anterior superior iliac spines. To compare pre- and post-surgery offsets, the anatomical planes of the pelvis should be identical before and after surgery. Between the pre- and post-THA bi-plane X-rays, the operated acetabulum is the only affected Landmark so the others can be used. However, the antero-superior iliac spines position has poor reliability3, thus the anterior pelvic plane will not be used as a plane of reference. The available landmarks with good reliability therefore include the center of the sacral slope, the pubic symphysis, and the contralateral acetabulum. Although these points do not define anatomical planes of the pelvis, they can be used to link the pre- and post-surgery measurements while the anatomical planes are defined only once, on pre-surgery X-rays. To that end, 3D Cartesian coordinate systems will be used.

Principle of the method

Five steps are required to obtain similar anatomical coordinate systems on the pre- and post-surgery X-rays (Fig. 1). First, the anatomical coordinate system is defined on the pre-surgery X-rays. This coordinate system defines the anatomical planes of the pelvis and the measure of acetabular offsets. Second, the technical coordinate system is identified on the same pre-surgery X-rays. Third, the Orientation of the technical coordinate system with respect to the anatomical one is identified. Next, the technical coordinate system is identified on the post-surgery X-rays. Finally, the geometric transformation between the technical and anatomical coordinate systems is applied post-surgery, to obtain the same orientation of the anatomical coordinate system as pre-surgery on the post-surgery X-rays. The origin of this new coordinate system is set as the anatomical Landmark specified by the definition and identified on the post-surgery X-rays.

Figure 1 Workflow of the method. Tech stands for technical, Anat for anatomical, CS for coordinate system, AP for antero-posterior, ML for medio-lateral, V for vertical, and Meas. for measurement. ({{varvec{R}}}_{Tto A}) represents the Orientation of the technical coordinate system with respect to the anatomical coordinate system.

Since the anatomical planes of the pelvis pre- and post-surgery are defined in the same way, it is possible to compute the acetabular offsets with the same definition of the anatomical plane, and thus to evaluate the change after surgery. The acetabular offsets will represent the distance of the center of the acetabulum to the origin of the anatomical coordinate system expressed along the medio-lateral, antero-posterior, and vertical axes of the coordinate system. As these parameters are lengths, their values ​​will be positive.

Coordinate system Definitions

Multiple Definitions of technical and anatomical coordinate systems are possible based on the anatomical landmarks available. We will first present the definition of the multiple coordinate systems (Fig. 2) and then the method to evaluate the reliability of the measurements.

Figure 2 Definition of technical (Tech) and anatomical (Anat) coordinate systems (CS) and the two medio-lateral (ML) axis definition. Pelvis images were obtained from www.biodigital.com.

Technical coordinate system

The coordinate system has three axes and one origin. Three points are available, thus we can only define one set of three axes. Multiple Origins are possible, but since the origin of the anatomical coordinate system post-surgery is the anatomical Landmark measured post-surgery, the origin of the technical frame will not influence the values ​​of the offsets. The origin of the technical coordinate system was arbitrarily chosen as the center of the acetabulum. Details of the computations are presented in supplementary file 1.

Anatomical coordinate systems

Two definitions are possible for the medio-lateral axis. The first describes the line from one acetabulum to the other (ML1). The second is the vector orthogonal to the plane defined by the midpoint of the acetabula, the pubic symphysis, and the center of the plane slope (ML2).

Regarding the antero-posterior and vertical axis, two definitions are also possible. First, the antero-posterior axis is defined by the midpoints of the acetabulum and the pubic symphysis. The vertical axis will then be defined as the cross product of the antero-posterior and medio-lateral axes. For the second definition, the vertical axis is defined by the midpoint of the acetabula and the center of the sacral slope. The antero-posterior axis will then be defined as the cross product of the medio-lateral and vertical axes. Details of computations are presented in supplementary file 1.

To avoid an offset value of zero, the origin of the anatomical coordinate system needs to be outside of the plane of the three points used to build the three axes. Thus, for the first anatomical coordinate system, the origin can only be the center of the sacral slope and for the second anatomical coordinate system, the origin can only be the pubic symphysis.

By combining the different axis definitions, four possibilities exist for the anatomical coordinate systems.

Evaluation of the method

The acetabular offsets of the contralateral acetabulum are not impacted by the surgery, thus it is possible to evaluate the intra-operator, inter-operator and test–retest reliability with this parameter. According to the COSMIN taxonomy and checklist9, the reliability domain contains the reliability, assessed with intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC), and the measurement error, assessed with the smallest detectable change (SDC). The ICCs were classified as follows: poor (< 0.5), moderate (0.5–0.75), good (0.75–0.9), and excellent (> 0.9)10. The SDCs were classified as follows: poor (> 10 mm/°), moderate (5 to 10 mm/°), good (3 to 5 mm/°), and excellent (< 3 mm/°)3.

The reliability of the offsets computed with the twelve combinations of technical and anatomical coordinate systems was assessed. The combination with the highest reliability of acetabular and global offset was chosen as the best definition. The target for an acceptable measurement was to achieve similar or better ICC and SDC as the femoral offset approved for clinical use. These reliability outcomes of the femoral offset were evaluated with the same database in a previous study3 and resulted in a good to excellent ICC (0.853 to 0.916) and an average SDC of 4.8 mm (4.3–5.7 mm).

The mean values ​​of the offsets are reported in Table 1. All ICCs were rated as good to excellent for acetabular offsets (Table 2) and global offset (Table 3). The anatomical coordinate system defined by the acetabula and center of the sacral slope (A2) with the medio-lateral axis defined by the acetabula (ML1) had lower SDCs than other acetabular offsets and presented a mean SDC over the three-axis of 6.3 mm (4.3 mm to 8.7 mm) (Table 2). For this definition, the average SDC was equal to 13% of the offsets values—13.5%, 5.3%, and 26.1% for the antero-posterior, medio-lateral and vertical directions, respectively. The mean SDCs of the global offset were all moderate (6.3–8.8 mm, Table 3) and represented 5.2% (4.7–6.7%) of the mean offset value.

Table 1 Mean (SD) values ​​of the offsets (in mm).

Table 2 Intraclass correlation coefficient and smallest detectable change (in mm) of the three acetabular offsets for all combinations of technical and anatomical coordinate systems.