‘Definitely Got It There’: Golf World Reacts to Rapper 21 Savage’s Amusing Putt

The release of Studio Album ‘Her Loss’, released by 21 Savage and Canadian rapper Drake has been receiving a lot of positive reviews. However, in recent days a lot of people have seemed to have overlooked 21 Savage’s rap skills over his golf abilities. The Atlanta-based rapper recently took over the golf course and Twitter couldn’t help but share their thoughts on it. In recent years, 21 Savage has been making a name for himself in the hip-hop scene. The rapper has earned several Platinum plaques throughout his career. But that can’t be said when it comes to his golfing skills.

Last year, a video of his golf swing at Top Golf had gone viral. Many people including his friends mocked him for his absurd swing. However, now, the 30-year-old’s skills in the sport have improved immensely.

Has 21 Savage gotten better at golf?

Several videos from the rapper’s outing at a gold course have been circulated online and posted by the PGA Tour. The Grammy award winner displayed his skills and can be seen enjoying the sport with a grin on his face.

In the recent video posted by the PGA Tour’s Twitter handle, the rapper can be seen putting a shot. Although some may question the shot for being a push putt, which is considered illegal while competing, 21 Savage was in Joy after scoring the hole.

He got a hug from a fellow golfer, who appreciated the rapper’s putt. However, 21 Savage then started hyping himself up by saying, “I Got It, I Got It”. He then metaphorically compared himself to Tiger Woods, whom many consider the greatest golfer of all time. “Tiger Hoods”, said the Atlanta-based rapper.

His friend who was recording the video asked him if the sport was easy, to which 21 Savage replied, “Not easy but if I practice I think I’d be good at it”. He ended by showing where he started and how he got the ball onto the greens.

A good day at golf is when many fall in love with the sport. However, still new to golf, 21 Savage has a lot more room to improve his skills. Nevertheless, fans on Twitter didn’t have much patience with the banter, as they jumped in troll while also appreciating the rapper.

Fans react to 21’s golf skills

Let’s take a look at what the fans on Twitter had to say:

What are your thoughts on 21 Savage’s golf skills? Let us know in the comments section below.

