Defensive Stalemate Ends in Scoreless Draw for Women’s Soccer at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – James Madison and Southern Miss played ninety minutes highlighted by tremendous defensive plays as they drew, 0-0, in Sun Belt Conference Women’s soccer action on Sunday afternoon at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex.

The Dukes move to 7-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC while the Golden Eagles are now 1-5-2, 1-1-1 SBC.

Sophomore Amanda Attanasi led the Dukes on offense, putting all three shots she attempted on goal. Redshirt junior Alexandra Blom made five saves on the way to her sixth shutout of the season.

How It Happened

Freshman Jamie Swartz placed a shot on goal in the second and 20 th minutes, the only shots for JMU in the first half.

Blom saved all three shots that USM took in the opening 45 minutes.

Attanasi took a shot in the 61 St and 63 rd minutes looking to give the Dukes the lead.

Esmeralda Figueroa had a chance in the 68th minute to give Southern Miss the lead, but Blom was able to dive and get a hand on the ball to deflect it wide of the goal.

minute to give Southern Miss the lead, but Blom was able to dive and get a hand on the ball to deflect it wide of the goal. In the 88th minute, sophomore Sophia Verrecchia fired a shot that sailed high. It was the first shot of the game from either team that was not on target.

Game Notes

JMU only allowed two shots and one corner kick from Southern Miss in the second half.

The Dukes become the 46th Division I team in NCAA history to record at least three 0-0 draws in a single season.

Quoting Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr.

“Sometimes you knock on the door and no one answers. We have to find someone that can contribute in front of goal beyond Lidia and Attanasi for us to take the next step. Great job by Southern Miss today and their midfield was fantastic. The MVP of the day goes to Alex for making a huge game-saving stop that kept the shutout and allowed us to remain unbeaten in conference play.”

Up Next

The Dukes head back to the friendly confines of Sentara Park to host App State on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 pm The match will serve as Senior Night for nine Dukes.