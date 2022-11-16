Defensive rebounding an early cause of concern for Michigan basketball

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard isn’t going to hit the Panic button one week into the regular season.

But one area that has been problematic through the first two games as well as the exhibitions has been the team’s defensive rebounding, both from the starting and reserve units.

Last season, the most Offensive boards the Wolverines allowed in a game was 14. They’ve already topped that mark twice, giving up 17 Offensive rebounds to Division II Ferris State in an exhibition and 15 Offensive rebounds to Purdue Fort Wayne in the opener.

Combined, those 32 Offensive boards resulted in 30 second-chance points, numbers that aren’t going to cut it against Tougher competition.

“Well, we’re concerned because defense ends with rebounding, and we’ve given up 15 Offensive rebounds and 17 Offensive rebounds,” Assistant Coach Phil Martelli said on WTKA’s “The Michigan Insider” last week.

“Your initial defense can be great. But if they’re getting the ball at the rim on putbacks, that’s going to lead to foul trouble, them shooting a higher percentage, because they’re shooting layups. We have to really work at finishing possessions with defensive rebounds.”

It’s an area the No. 20 Wolverines will look to shore up as they get set for the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York, where they will play a pair of neutral-site games at Barclays Center. Michigan will face Pittsburgh in the first game on Wednesday and Arizona State or VCU on Thursday.

Following the win over Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard addressed the poor defensive rebounding, citing effort and a failure to put a body on the opponent.

Part of the early struggles can also be attributed to the makeup of the team, which lost two of its better defensive rebounders in forward Moussa Diabate and guard DeVante’ Jones.

“We’re probably a little bit undersized (compared to) last year,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said after the season-opening win. “We had Moussa who was 6-(foot)-10 in there with me. That made it easier on the defensive boards.

“But I think that’s just us still being new to each other. We’ve got to keep focusing on boxing out. That’s something that we’ll address … making sure teams don’t get as many second chances as they have.”

Michigan managed to cut down on the offensive boards in Friday’s Motown Showdown at Little Caesars Arena, surrendering eight to Eastern Michigan.

However, the Eagles didn’t get many first-half opportunities to Corral their misses, as they shot 53.3% from the floor over the opening 20 minutes against the Wolverines, whose ball-screen defense and communication weren’t up to par.

“Absolutely, positively, we have to become better communicators,” Martelli said last month. “You’re not getting in the game unless you communicate. … Now there are young guys in this group. But when you take a young guy like Jett (Howard) and then an older guy like Joey (Baker), Joey has more defensive experiences than Jett.

“I think depth and the insistence from the staff that we will communicate (will help us defensively). Not communicate, like, ‘Oh, man, they’re doing a great job communicating,’ and it’s a home game. We have to communicate to a level that will win in East Lansing. We have to communicate to a level that will win in Charlotte against (North) Carolina, because there’s not gonna be a lot of people there rooting for you.”

On the flip side, there have been some positive trends on the defensive end. While it’s a small sample size, Michigan is blocking more shots (6.5) and forcing more turnovers (12.5) per game than it did a year ago.

But the Wolverines still have plenty of room for improvement, starting on the glass.

“We will get better in that area,” Howard said. “Over the years we’ve always been a really good rebounding team. … I’m not panicking.”

[email protected]

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh

Tip off: 6 pm Wednesday, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV/Radio: ESPNU/950

Records: Well. 20 Michigan 2-0, Pittsburgh 1-1

Outlook: Michigan is making its third Legends Classic appearance and is seeking its first title in the early-season tournament. … The Michigan-Pittsburgh Winner will face the Winner of Arizona State-VCU in the Legends Classic Championship game at 9 pm Thursday. The Losers will play in the consolation game at 7 pm … Pittsburgh is coming off an 81-56 home loss to West Virginia.