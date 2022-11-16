Defensive rebounding an early cause of concern for Michigan basketball

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard isn’t going to hit the Panic button one week into the regular season.

But one area that has been problematic through the first two games as well as the exhibitions has been the team’s defensive rebounding, both from the starting and reserve units.

Last season, the most Offensive boards the Wolverines allowed in a game was 14. They’ve already topped that mark twice, giving up 17 Offensive rebounds to Division II Ferris State in an exhibition and 15 Offensive rebounds to Purdue Fort Wayne in the opener.

Combined, those 32 Offensive boards resulted in 30 second-chance points, numbers that aren’t going to cut it against Tougher competition.

“Well, we’re concerned because defense ends with rebounding, and we’ve given up 15 Offensive rebounds and 17 Offensive rebounds,” Assistant Coach Phil Martelli said on WTKA’s “The Michigan Insider” last week.

“Your initial defense can be great. But if they’re getting the ball at the rim on putbacks, that’s going to lead to foul trouble, them shooting a higher percentage, because they’re shooting layups. We have to really work at finishing possessions with defensive rebounds.”

