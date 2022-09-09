Defensive lineman Jermayne Lole out for season

ORLANDO — The injury bug has come for Louisville nose tackle Jermayne Lole once again.

The Arizona State transfer, who announced his commitment to the Cardinals in May, is out for the season with an elbow injury, a Louisville spokesperson confirmed Friday evening before U of L took on the University of Central Florida. They suffered the injury against the Orange, Louisville confirmed.

In his final season with the Sun Devils, Lole sustained a triceps injury and didn’t play at all in 2021. He transferred to Louisville and was Dezmond Tell’s backup against Syracuse in the season opener. Jared Dawson is listed as the third-string nose tackle and will move up as Tell’s new backup.

Lole, who has one more year of NCAA eligibility, tweeted before Friday’s game after the news broke: “I’ve been through the toughest times, God got me through it. No timing can compare to his. I’ll be back and better … #L1C4

