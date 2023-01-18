Defensive Line Unit Faces Uphill Battle in 2023, Challenge for South Carolina Football

South Carolina’s defense experienced its fair share of hardships in 2022. The defense, particularly the defensive line, was a point of contention for the coaching staff and dictated the outcomes of many games.

While the defense front improved throughout the season, the departure of multiple high-impact players makes it seem like the defensive line once again took a step back. Losing three guys off the edge, like Jordan Burch, Hot Rod Fitten, and Gilber Edmond, already puts the line in a bit of a hole from a depth standpoint.

