Defensive line impressive with Temple next

PISCATAWAY – Throughout training camp, members of Rutgers’ defensive line expressed steadfast confidence that the unit had the potential to be a difference-maker, believing that the Chemistry they had developed away from the field would translate on it.

The first two games of the Scarlet Knights’ season have shown they might’ve been on to something.

Marquise Watson’s unit, a deep mix of veterans and young players stepping into bigger roles, has managed to limit the run and get pressure on the quarterbacks it’s gone up against so far (Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec and Wagner’s Nick Kargman). Up next could be true freshman EJ Warner when Rutgers plays Temple on Saturday (2 pm, ESPN+) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The defensive line improved significantly in the second half against BC and that carried over to the home opener against Wagner.

