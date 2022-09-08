‘Defensive juggernaut’ Rennie paces DeSales

An annual rite of the postseason for many coaches is promoting their players for awards.

Zack Rennie last fall became the DeSales boys soccer team’s 11th first-team all-state honoree in Coach Domenic Romanelli’s 15 seasons, and Romanelli said it was one of his easier sells.

“He’s the kind of guy that after the game, you think you didn’t see him but you did. He does the stuff no one appreciates. He gets back. He wins a head ball,” Romanelli said. “He’s just a defensive juggernaut. That’s his role. He’s a playmaker.

“Whenever he’s not in front of our defense, that’s when we struggle. People realized (Rennie) when they played us. We went as Rennie went.”

A defensive stalwart for the Stallions each of the past three seasons, Rennie again is serving as an Anchor for a team that spent the early part of this year finding its way on offense.

