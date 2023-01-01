Defensive Effort Not Enough as Men’s Basketball Falls To UT Martin 64-57

Next Game: Southern Indiana 1/5/2023 | 7:00 PM Jan. 05 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Southern Indiana

MARTIN, Tenn. –The Morehead State men’s basketball team kept UT Martin to just 13 percent from 3-point range and 20 points below its season scoring average but fell 64-57 to the Skyhawks on the road Saturday.

The Eagles (8-7, 1-1 OVC) had two players score in double figures, led by Mark Freeman who had 18 points and two steals. Drew Thelwell tacked on 10 points and Alex Gross added nine points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Morehead State’s defense held UT Martin to only 2-of-15 from three-point range after it entered the game shooting an OVC high 36 percent on the season. The Skyhawks did not have much luck cleaning up their misses on the Offensive glass either, as they finished with eight Offensive rebounds and managed just six second chance points while Morehead State cleared 30 defensive rebounds.

MSU led for nearly 30 minutes of clock time, but a 14-2 UTM run in the final three minutes proved to be the difference in the Eagle’s setback.

How It Happened

After jumping out to a 17-14 advantage, Morehead State went on a 6-0 run with 7:58 left in the first half to increase its lead to 23-14. The Eagles then lost some of that lead, but still entered Halftime with a 33-31 advantage. Morehead State took advantage of five Offensive rebounds to score seven second chance points out of 33 total in the period

The Skyhawks proceeded to tie things up at 42-42 before Morehead State went on a 7-0 run to seize a 49-42 lead with 8:08 to go in the contest. UT Martin then asserted control, outscoring the Eagles 22-8 the rest of the way to hand Morehead State the 64-57 loss.

Game Notes

» Morehead State, which had shot 80 percent at the free throw line in the last three games, made a season-best 21-of-23 at the stripe.

» MSU made its first 21 free throws before missing its final two with 3:58 left in the game.

» Mark Freeman averaged 24.0 points in his first two OVC games this season.

» KK Curry had a double-double for the home team with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Up Next

The OVC home opener is set for Jan. 5 when the Eagles host OVC newcomer Southern Indiana at 7 pm ET. following the Women’s game.