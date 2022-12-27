Defensive Duo Tabbed to Philly Soccer Six Teams

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Soccer Six announced its end of season Awards on Thursday afternoon, voted on by coaches within the six programs.

Earning plaudits for the Hawks were Garrett Lyons (All-Star Team) and Philipp Wujewitsch (All-Rookie Team).

A team captain for the Hawks, Lyons was a major contributor on both ends of the pitch despite playing every minute of the season as a center back. Adding two goals on the season, Lyons led the team with five assists on the year to tie with the most points on the Squad with nine. Defensively, Lyons and Co. helped record five shutouts on the season.

Wujewitsch entered his first season on Hawk Hill immediately filling in to the right back spot, making it through the course of the year. The rookie piled up the most minutes of any freshman on the team, playing and starting in 15 matches. Wujewitsch played the full 90 in 13 of the 15 matches, helping the Crimson and Gray to four clean sheets. The German native scored a goal in just his second game en route to a draw with Boston University, assisting in the 2-1 comeback win over UMBC.

Both were part of one of the stingiest defenses in Hawk history, conceding just six goals in eight conference games to set a program record. The six goals conceded also tied for first among A-10 teams, while SJU posted the first back-to-back clean sheet performance in conference play in program history, the two losses also set a record for fewest defeats in Atlantic 10 play.