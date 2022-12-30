Defensive back DJ Taylor enters Portal

The Arizona State football program will undoubtedly see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head Coach Kenny Dillingham.

The latest is defensive back DJ Taylor, who announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Wednesday after three seasons at ASU.

Taylor played as both a safety and nickel corner, as well as a punt and kick returner, in his 25 career games in a Sun Devil uniform.

The DB registered one kick return touchdown, 19 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in that span.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson, the Sun Devils’ top-rated recruit and four-star prospect in the 2021 class, also announced that he entered the transfer portal. He appeared in six games this past year, totaling 14 tackles and two passes defended.

Also among the latest to enter the Portal is Arizona State’s only player who made the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2022: Punter Eddie Czaplicki.

“First off, I want to thank Arizona State University, Coach Slocum, and Coach Edwards for the opportunity and their help in my growth as a student athlete,” Czaplicki wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I have officially entered the transfer portal. Excited to get to work!”

The team took several transfer Portal hits with starting Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson opting to look for a new home with a year of Eligibility remaining. He committed to the Michigan Wolverines, who will be coming off a College Football Playoff berth and perhaps more in 2023.

“I’ve made friends and built relationships that I will have the rest of my life,” Henderson said in a Twitter post about his decision to leave ASU.

“I’d also like to thank Coach Herm Edwards for giving me the opportunity. It was an honor to be a Sun Devil and a captain. With that being said, I will be Entering the transfer Portal with one year of Eligibility left.”

Henderson started his career at left tackle in 2019, starting nine games there as a true freshman before shifting inside.

Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, defensive end Joe Moore III and kicker Jace Feely have also entered the portal.

Moore III was one of the defense’s starting defensive ends and posted 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022. Norman-Lott transfers after recording 14 tackles, two sacks and two passes defended this past season.

Arizona State football players in the transfer Portal 2023

DB DJ Taylor

OL Armon Bethea

QB Finn Collins

DL Gharin Stansbury

CB Isaiah Johnson

QB Emory Jones — transferred to Cincinnati

C Ben Scott — transferred to Nebraska

WR Cam Johnson

P Eddie Czaplicki — transferred to USC

LS John Ferlmann — transferred to Ohio State

LS Gage King — transferred to UCF

DE Joe Moore III — transferred to Washington

OG LaDarius Henderson — transferred to Michigan

K Jace Feely

DT Omarr Norman-Lott

RB Daniyel Ngata — transferred to Washington

QB Paul Tyson — transferred to Clemson

CB Keon Markham

S Kejuan Markham

Follow @AZSports