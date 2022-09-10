Defense steps up in second half against UCF

ORLANDO — Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown left PBC Mortgage Stadium on Friday night with a game ball and a smile.

Louisville football running back Tiyon Evans did, too.

A mixture of Humble pie and camaraderie gave the Cardinals the ability to finish out a close 20-14 game over UCF following a surprising 31-7 defeat to Syracuse in the season opener.

“We knew it was gonna be a dogfight,” said Evans, who scored the team’s first points in both games. “We had that Mindset versus last week, we came in thinking we were gonna beat these guys. So, it kind of humbled us and we just came out this week to fight.”

Cards all in:Everything you need to know about Louisville football in 2022: Players, schedule, analysis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button