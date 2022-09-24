Defense Stars as Football Stuffs Lafayette at Franklin Field, 12-0

Next Game: at Dartmouth 9/30/2022 | 7:00 PM ESPNU Sept. 30 (Fri) / 7:00 PM at Dartmouth History

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania football team pitched a shutout on Saturday, blanking Lafayette 12-0 at Franklin Field.

Penn improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018, while the Leopards fell to 1-3.

How It Happened

The first quarter ended scoreless, despite Penn literally doubling Lafayette up in total yardage (116-58). The Quakers were driving and had second and goal to start the second quarter. It took three plays to get home, but the Red and Blue got there on a fourth-and-1, change-of-direction that saw 21 players move to the right. The one moving to the left, Justin Cayenne was wide open and Aidan Sayin hit him for an easy score. The PAT was blocked and nearly returned by Lafayette’s Malik Hamm; however, Grant Ristoff keeping the ‘Pards off the board with by catching Hamm on Penn’s 20-yard line.

Lafayette had its best drive of the game to that point after Penn’s score. The Leopards drove 76 yards, all the way to Penn’s 18-yard line, but on fourth-and-7 a Ryan Schuster pass intended for Elijah Steward was broken up by Shiloh Means and Penn took over.

The Quakers’ possession started with a holding call and got no better, ending when Sayin was sacked on his own 1-yard line on third down. Ben Krimm’s the punt was caught by Jamar Curtis at Lafayette’s 40-yard line, and he sped around the left side and all the way to the end zone. However, penalties by both teams forced a replay, and on the second punt Curtis was brought down at midfield.

Lafayette, sensing that momentum was on its side, went for it all on first down but Logan Nash intercepted to give Penn the ball back at its 10-yard line. The Quakers got out of the shadow of their goalposts but not much further, but Krimm’s 50-yard punt and a Lafayette punting penalty Flipped the field and left the Leopards starting at their own 17.

Penn drove all the way to Lafayette’s 25, but with just seconds to go before Halftime Sayin went for paydirt and the Leopards’ Saiku White won the 50-50 battle with Josh Casilli just outside the end zone for the interception. Lafayette was content to run out the clock, the teams went to the locker rooms with Penn up, 6-0.

Penn’s defense stuffed Lafayette Midway through the third and almost got a safety when Jonathan Melvin sacked Lafayette QB Ryan Schuster right at the Leopards’ goal line. Lafayette’s punt gave Penn the ball at the Leopards’ 35 and the Quakers took advantage of the short field. Tysen Comizio got things started, totaling 20 yards over the drive’s first four plays, and when Sayin found Bryce Myers up the middle for 14 yards Penn had first down at Lafayette’s 1-yard line. From there, Sayin faked the handoff and snuck in around the right side for the score. Penn went for two and was unsuccessful, so the Quakers’ lead was 12-0 after three.

The fourth quarter was a matter of seeing whether or not Penn could complete the shutout. Lafayette was forced to go with Rent Montie at QB after Schuster was stretchered off on the final play of the third quarter. The furthest they got the Leopards into Penn territory was the 21 on their final drive, but the Quakers stiffened at that point and punctuated the day when Jack Plank sacked Montie for an 11-yard loss on fourth down with 1:23 to play.

Up Next

The Quakers open Ivy League play next Friday night at Defending co-champion Dartmouth. Kickoff with the Big Green is scheduled for 7 pm, and the game will be broadcast to a national TV audience on ESPNU.

