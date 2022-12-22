Defense, shared values ​​keep SWC competitive in boys basketball

December 21—EDGERTON — Veteran Southwest Minnesota Christian boys basketball Coach Jamie Pap had a ready answer for the Reporter who asked him to describe his 2022-23 team.

“We’re just very average again,” they said.

The Reporter chuckled. “Average” is a relative term. Did he mean “average” as in just good enough to be competitive in most games? Or “average” as in outstanding once again?

The Eagles’ version of average, over the last several seasons, has meant outstanding. And in the early part of this season, they have been just that. They started with a 75-46 win over Luverne, holding Cardinals superstar Gannon Ahrendt to 11 points. They then beat an impressive Worthington team that Pap described as “really disciplined and really solid” 74-69 before downing another very talented squad, Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 71-54.

Pipestone Area handed the Eagles their first loss of the season on Saturday, 67-64.

Southwest has some big games ahead, and Pap expects a few more bumps along the way. A Thursday contest at state-ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton is particularly noteworthy.

But when the Eagles have a Rebuilding year, it seems Mostly like a re-tooling year. They graduated the bulk of their 23-5 team of 2021-22, but this year’s Squad seems more than ready for the task ahead. It starts with 6-4 senior guard Dawson Rieck, the only returning starter from last year whom Pap describes as “the general.” Jacob Uilk, a 5-11 senior guard, is a scorer who can rack them up all over the court. The team’s two big men are 6-7 senior forward Jarett Kuipers and 6-9 senior forward Bennett Talsma, who sweeps the boards. Aidan Schaap, a 6-2 junior guard, is the team’s best defender who typically goes up against the other teams’ best guard. Tevin Prins scored 18 points against Pipestone Area.

The goal for this team, Pap said, is to have more fun than everyone else.

“I just figure if you’re having fun, you’re winning,” he summed up.

Historically, there are at least two qualities a Pap-coached Southwest Christian team possesses that set it apart, and they are qualities that may be difficult to explain to outsiders.

The quality most talked about has to be the team’s defensive prowess. Pap expects, and gets, outstanding defensive results year after year.

But don’t other programs stress defense, too? Certainly they do. So how is it that after Rival teams face the Eagles, they almost always Marvel at the team’s relentless, stifling pressure, their ability to always be in the right place at the right time, and their Tireless consistency?

“It’s just working together,” Pap said. “I am very fussy in practice in starting on the right spot. If the guys are off by one foot, I’ll put ’em in the right position. If you’re starting in the right spot, you can play defense.”

Pap also demands that all his players be in excellent shape. If they’re off on their shooting a little bit, as every team is from time to time, they’re never off with their defense as long as they know what to do and stay active enough to do it.

Another less talked-about aspect to the Eagles is that, since they are a Christian school, their shared faith keeps them focused on one primary goal. Pap says he doesn’t try to coach his kids to be college players, he simply wants to help them become faithful and successful adults.

“God gives everybody different talents in their life. And if you have those gifts, it’s up to you to use those gifts from God to the best of your God-given ability,” said Pap, who added that it is the first priority of the Eagles to glorify the Lord.

The team talks about it often, said the coach. If a player struggles in practice, Pap will ask where his help comes from. “It’s natural for them to say, ‘My help comes from the Lord,'” Pap said.

There are team devotions every Monday, and devotions again before every game. Players learn to pull for each other, Pap explained.

This year is no different.

“I’ve got a group of guys that play really well together. And the chemistry really happened this past summer. And the older kids accept the younger kids,” Pap said.

The team took a summer tournament trip to the Wisconsin Dells this year, which was a good bonding experience. There are also two sets of Brothers on the team, which also helps.

Pap says the players are team-oriented all the way.

“Other years you can make comments that the team doesn’t care who scores the points. This year, these guys — as long as their team is being successful — they don’t care,” said Pap.

The Southwest Minnesota Christian on-court style is very much the same. The Eagles like to run, but they can also set up in the halfcourt.

Oh, but there’s one more thing, adds Pap: “… And the same old defense.”