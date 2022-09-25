Defense rescues Palma in shutting out Alvarez – Monterey Herald

SALINAS — In what has been a year of odd occurrences, Palma did something unique — something that may not have happened before in head football Coach Jeff Carnazzo’s 22 seasons.

Utilizing the game clock to near perfection, the Chieftains produced two touchdowns as time ran out in the first and second quarters, the latter score taking the wind out of Alvarez’s Sails Saturday in a 27-0 win at Rabobank.

“Not that remember, I’ve seen that happen twice in a game,” Carnazzo said. “There was no thought to it in the first quarter. Obviously, there was some thought to it before the half. You don’t want to leave points on the field.”

Palma runner JC Escutia uses his free hand to fend off Alvarez High’s Xavier Reynoso in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Rabobank Stadium in Salinas. Escutia went over the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive game. (Donald Fukui/Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Alvarez runner Jacob Peinado looks for running room in the second quarter as Palma linebacker Noah Orozco defends on the play. Palma scored a 27-0 win over the Eagles on Saturday at Rabobank Stadium in the Gabilan Division opener for both teams. (Donald Fukui/Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Palma quarterback Thomas Nunez breaks free for a second-quarter run as Alvarez Defenders Markos Martinez, Isaac Lopez and Jacob Peinado close in. (Donald Fukui/Santa Cruz Sentinel)

The Chieftains, who won a game earlier this year without scoring an Offensive point for the first time since their playoff run began 37 years ago, have rattled off four straight wins since a season-opening loss to Mitty of San Jose, which is undefeated this season.

“That first game left a bad taste in our mouths,” Palma linebacker Owen Sargenti said. “It taught the younger guys a lesson. We have toughened them up. We’re a little more physical. We want to keep that tempo the rest of the year.”

Jacob Peinado has no where to go for Alvarez, down 27-0 to Palma pic.twitter.com/X41be90Dvl — John Devine (@JohnJDevine) September 24, 2022

With the win, Carnazzo has now moved to within three wins of tying the county record of 200 wins by a football coach, held by Hall of Famer Palma Coach Norm Costa.

“We want to get him (Carnazzo) there as fast as we can,” said Sargenti, whose Chieftains (4-1) will visit Alisal next Friday.

Having erupted for 49 points in last week’s win over Soquel, the Chieftains posted their first shutout of the season, having allowed just 28 points during their four-game winning streak.

A punishing front seven didn’t allow Alvarez to move the ball on the ground effectively, while linebacker Noah Orozco and edge rusher Tommy Ducker each had sacks to push them backwards.

“We’ve really grown up on defense since Week 1,” Sargenti said. “We came in with the Mindset today to not let them score. … you can feel the confidence growing. It’s special to see.”

The hope is that the offense will follow suit on more of a consistent basis. Penalties and missed assignments pushed Palma in the wrong direction more times than Carnazzo would like to watch on film.

“I feel like we digressed a little up front this week,” Carnazzo said. “We had missed assignments. We weren’t using proper technique. That leads to penalties — plain and simple. … It’s been a roller coaster ride.”

With just one senior on the Offensive line, the Chieftains are going through growing pains. It’s been a trial-by-fire method all season.

Yet at times, Palma’s front five has shown glimpses of its potential, particularly when it created a seam for JC Escutia to blow through for a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, staking them to a 14-0 lead.

JC Escutia gets into the end zone for Palma, up 14-0 over Alvarez With 2:06 left in the half pic.twitter.com/3WrYuAdJSg — John Devine (@JohnJDevine) September 24, 2022

“Oh, we have our moments,” Carnazzo said. “We took some big strides forward last week. This week not so much. We didn’t move people as well. I hope it’s not like this the rest of the year. We want to improve steadily each game.”

It’s not just making reads in the running game. Picking up blitzes on pass protection is critical, as Palma looks for ways to get receiver Logan Saldate more involved.

Saldate, who has a handful of Pac-12 Scholarship offers on the table, is being utilized in other ways, as evident by the junior taking a handoff and going around the right corner Untouched for a 3-yard touchdown as time expired in the first quarter.

“The offense is going to show up,” insisted Sargenti, who in addition to picking off a pass, added 60 yards on the ground, including a touchdown in the third quarter that put Palma up 27-0.

Escutia went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game, while Thomas Nunes found Drew Molinari in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown as time expired in the first half, increasing the lead to 20.

“That might have taken a little bit out of Alvarez,” Carnazzo said. “It’s a win for them if we don’t put points on the board inside the 5 with time running out in the second quarter.”

The shutout was just the third in the past six years for Palma, with two of them coming against Alvarez.

The Eagles’ defense forced three turnovers, with Devin Gonzalez making a one-handed interception, yet was unable to take advantage of the field position to produce points in the first half.

Jacob Peinado bats down a pass for Alvarez in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/dlZdOXhFee — John Devine (@JohnJDevine) September 24, 2022

Stevenson 36, Marina 13

The Pirates’ early season struggles can easily be attributed to a lack of repetitions, particularly after having a team pull out of a nonleague game earlier this month, leaving them with just two nonleague games.

The offense, though, found itself in the second half of its home opener, scoring more points in two quarters (24) than it had in its previous 10 quarters (21) in Stevenson’s first win of the season.

“We were mindful of the competition that we wanted to play in the preseason in preparation for our league,” Stevenson Coach Kyle Cassamas said. “We wanted to be challenged. We ran up against two well-coached and disciplined teams.”

The Lessons learned were apparent in their Santa Lucia Division opener as the Pirates found their rhythm in the second half behind quarterback Charlie Connor, who tossed a pair of touchdowns.

“To be completely honest with you, the preseason for us is about putting people in spots to see what people can do in certain situations,” Cassamas said. “Now we have an understanding of where the pieces fit. Is the puzzle perfect? Well. But I feel we’re in a healthy spot.”

The Mariners, who have dropped their past two since opening the season with three straight wins, jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Tony Fuiava. A JJ Guevara 80-yard run got them to within 15-13 in the second half.

“I told the kids it’s not going to get any easier,” Marina Coach Jason Dennis said. “We have to put this behind us and show up next week. There is no need to panic. Don’t dwell on it. These kids motivate me. I see the fight on the field.”

The Pirates, who have trailed in every game this season, erased a 7-0 deficit in the first quarter when Audon Forgus skirted free on a 51-yard touchdown run.

Connor connected with Jeffrey Yi and Thomas Lansbury on touchdown passes in the second half, while Kai Kobrak added a touchdown run.

“It’s been a lot of moving pieces,” Cassamas said. “We’ve had special talent in the past. Now it’s back to spreading it around, reestablishing our offense and understanding your pieces. Our offense is growing and taking shape.”

The defense has been light outs with Keegan Charupoom putting the finishing touches on Marina in the fourth quarter with an 80-yard pick-six. Kobrak finished with 12 tackles, while Harrison Fung and Bryce Durham each had six.

“I love how our defense is playing,” Cassamas said. “We talk about and preach the importance of turnovers. We’re physical and aggressive.”

Valley Christian Academy 56, Trinity 9

The Warriors are still working out the Kinks offensively in falling to the Santa Maria-based private school power in 8-man football.

Harold Lusk connected with Amato Reese on a 36-yard touchdown pass for Trinity, which is 0-3. Brandon McGuire added a 34-yard field goal. Trinity will host Pinewood Saturday at Pacific Grove at 2 pm