Defense Locks down as Woodbury High School football upsets Woodstown

Defense Locks down as Woodbury High School football upsets Woodstown

WOODBURY – It’s been a stressful start to Derron Moore’s final year of high school.

The Woodbury senior expects himself to be great. He maintains a 3.7 grade-point average, and he won’t allow himself to slip. He’s trying to make a college decision, and it’s been a struggle sorting all the quality candidates.

Then there’s his role on the Thundering Herd football team. Moore was an All-South Jersey Second Team selection at linebacker last fall as he was integral in the program capturing its first Sectional Championship in 12 years.

This year, he put more on his plate as he was splitting backfield duties with Anthony Reagan Jr. to try to replace Teddy Lockhart. The workload was having an impact.

More:Top 3 Showdown goes down to the wire as No. 1 Camden High School football survives Haddonfield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button