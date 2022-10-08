Defense Locks down as Woodbury High School football upsets Woodstown

WOODBURY – It’s been a stressful start to Derron Moore’s final year of high school.

The Woodbury senior expects himself to be great. He maintains a 3.7 grade-point average, and he won’t allow himself to slip. He’s trying to make a college decision, and it’s been a struggle sorting all the quality candidates.

Then there’s his role on the Thundering Herd football team. Moore was an All-South Jersey Second Team selection at linebacker last fall as he was integral in the program capturing its first Sectional Championship in 12 years.

This year, he put more on his plate as he was splitting backfield duties with Anthony Reagan Jr. to try to replace Teddy Lockhart. The workload was having an impact.

“I actually messed myself up,” Moore said. “… A couple nicks and bruises, just getting in position to play hard. I’m a senior this year, you have to play every down like it’s your last. I have to study more film. I’m focused on school more.”

One of those nicks was a rolled ankle two weeks ago against Haddonfield, and head Coach Anthony Reagan realized it was in his best interest to give Moore a break.

So, on Saturday, Moore played his first defensive-only game of the season and delivered a gem as Woodbury, No. 10 in the South Jersey Mean 15 rankings, upset previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Woodstown, 28-6, to take over first place in the West Jersey Football League Diamond Division.

“Absolutely,” Coach Reagan responded when asked if it was the squad’s best defensive performance of the season. “… I think a lot of it was (Moore). Early on we were using him a lot at running back, he was banged up a little bit, Haddonfield game he got his ankle rolled, and it was a blessing in disguise. It allowed us to say lets concentrate you on defense and let you go and make sure enough, today, he was the Anchor of our defense.”

Moore and the Thundering Herd did what no other team had done previously this season, stopped Wolverines senior James Hill. The running back had eclipsed 100 yards in every game this fall, but was limited to 86 and a touchdown on 27 attempts against the Thundering Herd.

“We made him fumble (twice), so we definitely made a statement,” Moore said.

With the score still 14-6 in the third quarter, Moore stuffed Hill on a 4th-and-1 to turn the ball over on downs. Reagan Jr. had a 36-yard TD run four plays later to go up 22-6, which felt insurmountable the way Woodbury was playing.

“I saw a lot of great things, a lot of great tackles, a lot of great leading and stuff like that,” sophomore lineman JaSuan Solomon said of Moore. “I’m glad he stepped up today because we needed it.”

“Derron is the type of guy that rises to the occasion,” Reagan added. “We knew that James, we respect him as a runner, he’s a great back, one of the better ones in South Jersey, Derron knew in order for us to have a great game, he had to be the one that pretty much just spied him and was on him everywhere he moved, and he took that personally and he accomplished his Greatness on the field.”

Moore felt he’d played well so far this season. Saturday he achieved his goal of great, almost.

“I dropped a pick today,” they said. “I’m a little mad at myself. I’m going to go home and do some pushups.”

Three things we learned

∎ The Solomon Brothers are football players. Basketball has long been JaBron and JaSuan Solomon’s first love. Neither would’ve played football had it not been for their older Brothers (Javon for JaBron) being on the team. Yet, it’s clear their future is on the gridiron. They make plays week after week.

JaBron had 4 catches for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Wolverines.

“I want people to respect my name,” he said. “Coming in the beginning of the season, people (said) I don’t know, he’s not that good. He’s a basketball player. I want to prove people wrong.”

JaSuan is a force on the defensive front, routinely getting extra attention yet still finding his way into the backfield. They had a fumble recovery in the win against Woodstown.

“They can say what they want to say, but at the end of the day, we’re going to dominate in every sport we play,” JaSuan said. “It is what it is.”

∎ Woodbury defensive line emerging. When these two teams met in the South Jersey Group 1 final last season, the Wolverines’ big men controlled the action on both sides of the ball. Woodbury won 8-6, but Reagan knew his team couldn’t have another performance like that.

The Thundering Herd’s front four came to play on Saturday. JaSuan Solomon, Nyrell Redrow, Amir Arnold and Avari Morton did an excellent job Occupying blockers in the run game and pressuring quarterback Max Webb when he threw. Morton’s forced fumble in the first quarter led to JaBron Solomon’s first touchdown, a 27-yard grab, while Arnold added a sack.

∎ Woodstown needs to find a counterpunch before the playoffs. Hill has had a remarkable season, but if he’s slowed down like Woodbury accomplished, the Wolverines have a difficult time getting going on the Offensive side of the ball. Woodstown needs to find a secondary option to keep defenses honest.

Game balls

JaBron Solomon. In addition to his 4 grabs, 76 years and 2 scores, he had a 47-yard punt return that led to another Woodbury touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“He’s one of the most explosive players in South Jersey,” Reagan said.

Moore. Leader of a defense that had Woodstown out of sorts all day.

Wilson Torres. Had a fumble recovery and a forced fumble for the victors.

They said it

“I think the biggest thing for us is it just shows we’re able to play playoff football. That’s been our gauge since Haddonfield. After we came out of the first half of the year, every week you want to play a playoff football game, so to have these games in the regular season, you can’t simulate this stuff.”

– Woodbury Coach Anthony Reagan on the importance of his team’s performance Saturday.

