Defense lifts Santa Cruz into Dad’s Club final

SANTA CRUZ — In the opening minute of the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals on Friday night, Santa Cruz High guard Mosiah Cumberbatch nearly stole the basketball from a Leigh player, but knocked it out of bounds in the process.

Longhorns Coach Joe Goydish turned to his bench players and said, “Protect the ball, he has fast hands.”

Cumberbatch was just one piece of Santa Cruz’s suffocating defense. The Cardinals gave the Longhorns fits, recording 15 steals, and were equally impressive on offense in their 67-44 win, a rematch of last year’s final.

Santa Cruz High’s Demeke Smith looks to pass against Leigh in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High’s Mosiah Cumberbatch defends against Leigh in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High’s Kirby Seals looks to shoot against Leigh in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High’s Kirby Seals gathers a pass while defended by Leigh in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High’s Aden Cury Battles for a Loose ball against Leigh in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High’s Demeke Smith shoots against Leigh in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High’s Demeke Smith sizes up his options in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High’s Ben Dotten shoots against Leigh in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High’s Ben Dotten drives against Leigh in the Dad’s Club Tournament semifinals at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz High basketball Coach Lawan Milhouse wraps up his instructions during a timeout in the Dad’s Club Tournament at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium on Friday Night. (Lucjan Szewczyk – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Santa Cruz employed a fierce press, and played stifling man-to-man defense. Once in their half-court offense, Leigh was unsuccessful in working the ball into the paint. They settled on Perimeter shots and went a stretch of more than eight minutes in the first half without a field goal.

“We were hustling,” Cardinals forward Demeke Smith said. “We’ve been practicing a lot and I think it’s paying off.”

Santa Cruz (2-1) hopes for a repeat effort in the title game Saturday at 6 pm, when it takes on defending Central Coast Section Division I Champion Menlo-Atherton (3-0).

The Cardinals are seeking their seventh straight Dad’s Club title.

The Bears knocked off Pioneer 68-40 in the other semifinal.

Santa Cruz held Leigh to five field goals in the first half, three of them were 3-pointers.

“They take you out of what you want to do,” Goydish said, “and we’re a half-court set team. We run on occasion, but we get into our sets. Tonight, when we got a chance to run ’em, we actually did OK. But they take you out of it. They have so much length that they really kinda push you out of your spots.”

The Cardinals led 22-9 after the first quarter and 36-17 at intermission.

Leigh heated up late in the third quarter and carried momentum into the fourth, thanks to an 11-1 run that pulled it within 13 points, 44-31, but the Cardinals buckled down and went on a 19-3 run to put the game away.

“Defensively, I feel like we played pretty well tonight,” Cardinals Coach Lawan Milhouse said. “Offensively, the floor shrunk a little too much. We want more spacing. Offensively, I can’t be too disappointed. We’re third game into the season. I feel like the more games we play, the more reps we get, the better and better we’ll get.”

Aden Cury, a four-year starter who was named MVP of the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League last season, posted his second double-double of the tournament with 20 points and 10 rebounds, plus five steals.

Demarco Hunter scored 13 points and Smith scored nine of his 11 points in the first half. Ben Dotten had eight points.

“Our Offensive game is really strong, as long as we move the ball around and work as a team,” Smith said.

Santa Cruz’s Kirby Seals finished with five points, including a dunk to open the scoring in the second half.

Miles Karandakar led Leigh with 10 points and Zach Norcia scored nine.

Menlo-Atherton 68, Pioneer 40

SANTA CRUZ — Allen Chang, a 6-4 senior forward, scored 17 points and the Bears advanced from the Dad’s Club semifinals Friday.

Jalen Williams scored 11 of his 12 points in the first half. They drained three 3-pointers to stake Menlo-Atherton to a 33-16 lead at the break.

Evan Miller led Pioneer with 12 points. Moses Kim and Jacob Peachey each chipped in with nine points.

Monterey 69, Soquel 41

SANTA CRUZ — Nico Ramirez made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, but the Knights lost in the consolation semifinals Friday.

Braylon Noble scored 11 points for Soquel, and Tanner Trowbridge chipped in with six points.

Matt Gallagher led the Toreadores with 17 points in three quarters. Preston White scored 15 points, and Marcelo Kurbela made eight free throws and finished with 10 points.

Saratoga 62, NMC 23

SANTA CRUZ — Mateusz Palusinski, a 6-5 junior forward/center, scored 27 points in three quarters to lead the Falcons in the consolation semifinals Friday. They scored 17 points in the third quarter.

Sophomore forward Saatvik Komarreddi chipped in with seven points for Saratoga, which led 23-11 at the half.

Isai Alvarez, DJ Gomez and AJ Gomez each scored five points for the Condors.

THE SCORES, SCHEDULE

Dad’s Club Tournament

At Santa Cruz Civic

Friday

Consolation semifinals

Monterey 69, Soquel 41

Saratoga 62, NMC 23

Semifinals

Menlo-Atherton 68, Pioneer 40

Santa Cruz 67, Leigh 44

Saturday

Seventh place: Soquel vs. NMC, 1 p.m

Consolation championship: Monterey vs. Saratoga, 2:30 p.m

Third place, Leigh vs. Pioneer, 4:15 p.m

Championship: Santa Cruz vs. Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m