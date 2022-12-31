Defense Helps UCLA Men’s Basketball Avoid Upset vs. Washington State

The Bruins had clawed their back back into it after a shaky first half, but the Cougars weren’t going down without a fight on their own home floor in Pullman.

Right after the visiting blue and gold cut it to a three-point game, the Cougars hit a couple of 3-pointers. As it turned out, though, those would be the last field goals they hit all night, as the Bruins held them without a bucket for the final 7:23 to give themselves a chance to stage a comeback.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button