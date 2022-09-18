Defense fuels NC State football’s win over Texas Tech

RALEIGH — NC State football’s defense shone brightest under the stadium lights at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Despite a lackluster performance from the offense, the No. 16 Wolfpack (3-0) took care of its first Power Five opponent of the 2022 season during a 27-14 win over Texas Tech Saturday night.

Backed by an 84-yard second-quarter interception returned for a touchdown by sophomore Aydan White and a pair of sacks from defensive tackle CJ Clark, the defense stifled the Red Raiders and quarterback Donovan Smith while handing Texas Tech (2-1) its first loss of the year in front of 56,919 in attendance.

Smith, in his sixth career start, was picked off three times and twice on fourth down in the loss, including an interception from NC State’s Jakeen Harris with 8:38 remaining that secured the win. White finished with two interceptions on the night.

