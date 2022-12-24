Defense comes up big in Oneida girls basketball win

The Oneida girls basketball team held the Whitesboro offense in check in a 46-23 road Tri-Valley League win Thursday.

Oneida ran out to a 13-3 first quarter lead and slowly grew the advantage the rest of the way.

Leah Szarek led Oneida with 11 points. Kennedy Curro scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds.

For Whitesboro, Haylee Bostwick led the team with seven points.

Oneida (4-1) hosts Holland Patent at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Whitesboro (1-6) will play in the two-day Coopertown Christmas Tournament Tuesday at 8 pm, with another game the next day.

Maggie Trinkaus leads Notre Dame with a double-double

Maggie Trinkaus dropped 19 points and grabbed 11 boards to power the Utica-Notre Dame girls basketball team to a 63-40 win at home over Thomas R. Proctor High School in the TVL Thursday.

Alexa Durso scored nine and had four assists for the Jugglers. Vita Waters had nine points and six rebounds. Ella Trinkaus had five points, six boards, six steals and four assists.

Statistics for Proctor were not submitted.

Notre Dame (4-1) will participate in Amsterdam’s two-day Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Proctor (2-2) will take part in the Amsterdam tournament as well.

Speer scores 24 in Hamilton’s win

Lindsey Speer scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Hamilton defeat host Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 53-38 Thursday in a non-league matchup.

Colleen Kelly scored 10 points and had eight rebounds for Hamilton. Teammate Reagan Hope had seven points, 10 boards and six steals. The team outscored VVS 11-1 in the first quarter.

VVS’ Kylie Watts led the team with 14 points. Anna Peterson scored 12.

Hamilton (4-1) will participate in the Cooperstown Basketball Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

VVS (1-3) hosts Holland Patent at 6 pm Thursday.

Two double-doubles for Dolgeville in win

Hadessa Leavitt and Payton Comstock both had double-doubles and Kerisa Van Olst led the team with 22 points as the Dolgeville girls basketball team won 70-36 at home against Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville.

The teams were tied at eight each after a quarter, but the Blue Devils scored 18 to take a 26-12 halftime lead.

Leavitt had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Comstock had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Statistics for Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville were not submitted.

Dolgeville (5-2) plays next at 7 pm on Jan. 6 at Canastota.

HP leads the whole way

The Holland Patent girls basketball never trailed in a 41-26 road win over Cazenovia Thursday.

Faith Zylinsky led HP with 13 points with two rebounds and two steals. Michaela Cushman had seven points and six rebounds. Emily Carlson also scored seven points, and added four rebounds and four steals. Terra McLaughlin scored five, had five steals and dished out four assists. Jill Enk had 10 rebounds.

Ella Baker led Cazenovia with 16 points.

HP (4-1) plays at 5:30 pm Wednesday at Oneida.

Coleman leads Oriskany basketball

Jordyn Coleman led all scorers with 17 points for Oriskany in a 58-25 home win over Stockbridge Valley Thursday.

Kaelyn Fabbio scored 12 for Oriskany.

Marlie Brummer led Stockbridge with 10 points.

Oriskany hosts its Holiday Hoops tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jugglers top HP on the road

The Utica-Notre Dame boys basketball team got a 69-60 road win over Holland Patent Thursday.

Notre Dame trailed 17-13 after a quarter then ran out to a 40-30 Halftime lead.

Statistics for Notre Dame were not submitted.

For HP, Jeffrey Dewar led the team with 19 points. Nicholas Acevedo scored 16.

Notre Dame got its first win to get to 1-4 on the season. The Jugglers travel to Richfield Springs for a 5 pm non-league game on Tuesday.

HP (2-2) plays at non-league opponent Westmoreland at 7 pm Wednesday.

Curro scores 21 in Oneida win

Kannon Curro led all scorers with 21 points to help the Oneida boys basketball team to a 70-45 win at home over Canastota Thursday in non-league play.

Gavin Stone and Austin Degroat had 16 points each in the win. Oneida led 26-16 at the half.

David Stevens had a team-leading 10 points for Canastota in the loss.

Oneida (2-3) takes on Carthage in a non-league road game at 12:45 on Thursday.

Warriors can’t come back on the ice

The Skaneateles hockey team scored three times in the first period and rode that to a 4-1 win at home over Whitesboro Thursday in Division 2 league play.

John Paul DeSantis scored on an assist from Jax Hall in the second period for Whitesboro’s lone goal.

Kris Matthews made 36 saves and allowed three goals in the loss. Skaneateles added an empty net goal in the third period.

In the win, Henry Major scored and had three assists, Jack Torrey had a goal and a pair of assists and Andrew Gaglione and Jack Marquardt also had a goal each.

Chad Lowe got the win in goal, stopping 22 shots.

Whitesboro falls to 3-6 and hosts Baldwinsville at 7 pm Tuesday in a non-league game.

Black Knights lose at home

The Rome Free Academy hockey team lost 3-1 at home against Division 1 opponent Baldwinsville Thursday.

The Bees scored in the first period and outscored RFA by a two-to-one margin in the third for the win.

RFA’s Lone goal was scored by Jack Pylman on an assist from Nick Toth-Ratazzi.

Donte Sparace made 36 saves in goal in the loss.

Garrett Sutton scored twice and Jake Gripe had the other Baldwinsville goal. Keegan Lynch Assisted on all three.

Jon Schirmur stopped 16 shots in net to earn the win.

RFA falls to 4-2-1 overall and 3-2 in the league. The Black Knights host Whitesboro at 7 pm on Friday at Kennedy Arena in a non-league matchup.