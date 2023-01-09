Defense comes around for Purdue basketball but ‘we’re not satisfied’

PHILADELPHIA − Braden Smith had a knack for sagging back, daring opponents to pass to an apparent open teammate.

Just when they did, he’d dart into the passing lane, swipe the ball and take it the other way for an easy layup.

At Westfield High School, Smith could get away with it.

Things changed when he showed up at Purdue.

“Since I got here I got yelled at for it a lot more than I haven’t,” Smith admitted Sunday night after helping lead the Boilermakers to a 76-63 win over Penn State at The Palestra. “In high school I could get away with it obviously. Here I just got to be more disciplined and pick and choose which ones I go after.”

Matt Painter’s program thrives on a defense-first mentality, no matter how great of Offensive weapons it has.

That dates back all the way three decades ago when Painter was a player for the Boilermakers.

And even before then.

To play at Purdue, you must play assignment-sound defense and in a week where the Boilermakers had three Big Ten games in a span of seven days, they have.

Save for one miscue at the end of a game against Rutgers, resulting in giving up the game-winning shot.

Otherwise, for the most part, the Boilermakers are making teams take the shots they want them to take. Sometimes, like the first half of Thursday’s game at Ohio State and the first half of Sunday against Penn State, teams just make tough shots.

So when the Nittany Lions took a 37-31 lead into halftime, Painter didn’t panic.

“I didn’t feel bad about where we were,” Painter said. “(Seth) Lundy banks one in. (Jalen) Pickett hits two step back 3s, which he gets fouled on one for seven. He makes two scoop shots. Their degree of difficulty in some of the shots they made, I just felt like if we could keep guarding them and play a little bit better on offense. …”

Penn State promptly missed the first eight shots of the second half and Purdue went on a 12-0 run and never looked back.

The Nittany Lions shot 46.9 percent in the first half and 36.7 in the second. They made 6 of 12 3s in the first half and 2 of 10 in the second.

“Just like Ohio State, they’re hitting tough shots,” Smith said. “If they’re hitting those, we’ll live with that and just move on to the next play. We were able to kind of slow that down a little bit and get some stops in the second half.”

Rutgers made tough shots. Ohio State made contested tries. Then Penn State.

By no means is Purdue’s defensive play a finished product.

But it’s constantly improving.

“(We’re) trying to be on the same page and not have breakdowns more than anything. No surprises,” Painter said. “When you’re Supposed to get under something, get under something. When you’re Supposed to be three Quarters in the post, be three Quarters in the post.”

Play disciplined and play hard.

Do that and good things tend to happen.

On Sunday night in one of the most famous college basketball arenas, it did.

Ethan Morton, Purdue’s defensive stopper, had two steals three days after he made one late that set up Purdue’s winning shot at Ohio State. Brandon Newman provided 16 minutes off the bench. Purdue had five steals and five blocks, forcing nine Penn State turnovers.

“I don’t think any team is ever where they want to be defensively in January,” said Zach Edey, who swatted three shots Sunday, somewhat overshadowed by his dominance in the paint offensively. “We’re playing really good. We’re making teams take the shots that we want them to take. But obviously you can always bring it up a level. You can keep improving. Obviously we’re not satisfied.”

