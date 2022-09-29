Defending state Champion Camas girls soccer team gets back to work

The Papermakers opened this season on Sept. 6 against Jesuit and suffered a 2-1 loss, but since then, they’ve won five of seven games with two ties, including wins over Skyview and Union to start 4A GSHL play. It’s a new group with different strengths, but their end goal remains the same, said Camas head Coach Keri Tomasetti.

“They want to go back to the (state) final four. That’s an Ultimate goal, always,” she said. “They are very realistic knowing it’s one game at a time, and they know that. So the focus is one game at a time, you have to take one team down before you can take down the next one. And if they don’t do that, they don’t make it.”

One thing working in the Papermakers’ favor is continuity at certain positions paired with players stepping into larger roles as starters.

Center backs Johnson and Hannah Terry, both returning starters, have played on the same club team since they were 8 years old. Keely Wieczorek, a 4A all-state goalkeeper, made two crucial saves in last season’s state PK Shootout to help Camas secure the title. They’ve been joined on the back line by Emme Nieto, a junior who got playing time as a substitute in last season’s playoff run, and senior Abby Doyle.

The Papermakers (5-1-2, 2-0 4A GSHL) already posted five shutouts, including the 2-0 win over Union, which included second-half goals from Parker Mairs and Bella Burns. The Papermakers also handed the Titans (5-1-2, 1-1) their first loss of the season and moved up to first place in the league standings through two games.