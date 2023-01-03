Defending Champs Begin Season At No. 1 In AVCA Preseason Poll

HONOLULU – For the second consecutive year and third time in four years, the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will open the season ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll.

The two-time Defending national Champion Rainbow Warriors earned the top spot in 21 of 22 ballots with No. 2 UCLA receiving the other first place vote. UH totaled 328 points followed by UCLA (295), Long Beach State (284), Penn State (254), and Pepperdine (216).

Eight Top 10 teams are on UH’s schedule including No. 6 Ball State, whom the Warriors open the season, Jan. 12-13 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A total of four Big West Conference teams are ranked in the Top 10 – UH (1St), LBSU (3rd), UC Santa Barbara (7th), and UC Irvine (8th).

Last season, Hawai’i captured its second consecutive national title with a straight set win over Long Beach State in the Championship match. UH Returns all seven starters from that team which finished 27-5.

Two weeks ago, the Rainbow Warriors were picked No. 1 in the Big West Preseason Poll with a setter Jakob Thelle outside hitter Spyros Chakas and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias named to the preseason all-conference team.

