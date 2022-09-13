Defending champ Norwell girls soccer logs third straight tie vs. EB

NORWELL — Life as a Defending state Champion is sweet.

Except for that Giant bull’s-eye on your back.

“I feel like there’s a little more pressure,” Norwell High girls soccer Coach Kara Connerty acknowledged. “I tell the kids that everybody who plays a state Championship team plays a little harder, I feel like. We need to play that much Harder because teams are a little more motivated (to beat us). When we play teams that are Defending Champs , that’s always our motivation. You’re coming in as an underdog.”

That was the story on Monday as underdog East Bridgewater forced the Clippers to rally twice just to salvage a 2-2 draw in their South Shore League opener.

Norwell won the Division 3 state crown a year ago — an achievement that was not lost on the Vikings.

Norwell's Reagan Dowd, left, and East Bridgewater's Kylie Conway chase down a loose ball. The Clippers and Vikings played to a 2-2 tie at Norwell on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

“Any time you want to be the best you have to try to beat the best, right?” first-year EB Coach Michael Patti said. “I say to the girls that it’s a new year every year; it doesn’t matter if (the opponent) was 0-20 last year or 20-0 and state champions, you gotta come with the same effort. But, sure, (Norwell’s) been the cream of the crop in the league, so I’m sure the girls got a little jazzed up (about playing them).”

