Defending champ Nasa Hataoka 3 shots back after Dana Open 3rd round

Defending Champion Nasa Hataoka shot a 4-under-par third-round 67 to move three strokes off the pace and into a seven-way tie for fourth Saturday at the Dana Open.

Hataoka had six birdies and two bogeys for an 11-under 202 total at Highland Meadows Golf Club, where 19-year-old overnight leader Lucy Li of the United States also shot a 67 to retain the lead in her bid for a first LPGA tour title.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan plays a shot during the third round of the Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on Sept. 3, 2022. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Caroline Masson of Germany and American Lexi Thompson are a shot behind in a tie for second.

“It’s not a bad score but I’d have liked to improve it a bit more as players above have done the same,” said Hataoka, who bogeyed the first hole but recovered with birdies on Nos. 2, 4 and 9.

“The parts of my game where I’ve made adjustments haven’t made much difference on the course.”

The 23-year-old opened the back nine with another birdie before adding two more on the 13th and 17th against a second bogey on the 14th, sending her into the final round with a chance to repeat as champion.

“It’s a position where I can still aim higher. Everyone will be improving their scores (on the final day) and I want to join them,” Hataoka said.

Ayaka Furue is tied for 18th at 8-under after a 68, while Yuka Saso’s 72 dropped her to 46th at 4-under.

