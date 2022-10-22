Defending 4A champ Green Level sweeps East Chapel Hill in the first round

— The hopes of Green Level to defend its 4A volleyball state championship from last year are still alive after the first round.

(11) Green Level dominated (22) East Chapel Hill in the first round, sweeping the Wildcats 25-8, 25-18, 25-9, to advance to next week’s second round.

The Gators opened the match on a huge run in the first set, scoring the first five points and forcing East Chapel Hill to call a timeout down 10-2. The timeout didn’t do much to stop the Green Level momentum though. The Gators went on to win the first set 25-8.

It looked like the second set would be much of the same early on, as Green Level jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, but East Chapel Hill battled back and stayed with the Gators early in the set. Green Level eventually found its groove though. Up 10-8, the Gators went on a 9-0 run to push their lead to 19-8.

Green Level won the second set 25-18.

The Gators left no doubt in the third set, opening the set with a 10-4 lead and forcing an East Chapel Hill timeout. But Green Level finished the third set on a 15-5 run to sweep the Wildcats and advance to the second round.

Green Level will travel to (6) DH Conley in the second round of the Playoffs in what will be a rematch of a five-set match that determined the 4A eastern regional Champion last season. DH Conley defeated (27) Northern Durham in straight sets in the first round on Saturday.