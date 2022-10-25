LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has endured a rough start to his 2022-2023 season.

NBA Analyst Kevin O’Connor recently shared some insight on how poorly Westbrook has played so far.

Russell Westbrook’s first 3 games of the season: 10.3 PPG

6.7 RPG

4.3 APG

28.9% FG

Westbrook shot 0-11 from the field and 0-6 from three-point range in the Lakers' home opening 103-97 loss to the LA Clippers.

Westbrook shot 0-11 from the field and 0-6 from three-point range in the Lakers’ home opening 103-97 loss to the LA Clippers. They followed that up by shooting 4-15 from the field and 0-3 from three-point range in a 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

That performance included an ill-advised shot that likely cost the Lakers the game, drawing the ire of Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Russell Westbrook has made 3 of 17 jump shots this season. Also, he is the only player that has attempted a jump shot with under 30 seconds to go and 15+ seconds left on the shot clock with their team up by 1 possession in the last 4 seasons.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis disgusted after Russell Westbrook bricks a jumper with a 102-101 lead. 17 seconds were left on the shot clock and 30 seconds left in the game.

In a recent article written for The RingerO’Connor stated:

“Westbrook has made only 38.3 percent of his midrange Jumpers in his career, and the number has dipped further since he joined the Lakers. He’s gone from bad to worse, and now Defenders treat him like he isn’t even on the court.

“Through three games this season, opponents are contesting jump shots by Westbrook only 41.2 percent of the time. According to Second Spectrum, that’s by far the lowest contest rate in NBA tracking data history, which dates back to 2013-14.”

Westbrook’s inability to shoot renders him almost unplayable when LeBron and Davis share the floor. His presence alongside them allows opponents to double team either star without the fear of Westbrook knocking down jump shots.

Can the LA Lakers trade Russell Westbrook?

The LA Lakers spent the entire offseason unsuccessfully trying to find a team willing to take on Russell Westbrook’s contract.

While Westbrook is in the final year of his deal, he is owed $47 million in 2022-2023. Talks with Rebuilding teams such as the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz failed to progress, as both teams wanted two first-round picks in any trade.

The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania @jovanbuha and @sam_amick Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how LA jells

The Pacers make the most sense in any potential swap, as Buddy Hield and Myles Turner would fit seamlessly in the Lakers’ starting lineup. Both players would instantly increase the floor spacing around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Furthermore, Turner’s presence would allow Davis to play power forward, while the duo could offer the best rim protection in the NBA.

Parting with two first-round picks for role players is tough, particularly when James and Davis may not be around when the picks are conveyed. With James in his 20th NBA season, the Lakers may not have a choice if they hope to compete this season.

Westbrook’s fit with the team has been awkward since his arrival. It now appears that he has lost both the support of the fans and his confidence.

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson recently offered Westbrook advice on how to regain the support of the LA fans.

Speaking is Club Shay ShayJohnson stated that Russell Westbrook needs to hold himself accountable rather than going back and forth with media members and fans.

Watch Magic Johnson’s advice to Russell Westbrook below:

@MagicJohnson gives Russell Westbrook advice after he was once boo'd & called Tragic Magic: "First off, take accountability. If you don't play well, admit it. Stop trying to fight the media and the fans and go out and perform."




