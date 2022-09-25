Defender Reggie Cannon joins lengthy US soccer injury list

Japan’s Machino Shuto, right, and Reggie Cannon from the USA try to get the ball during the international friendly soccer match between the USA and Japan as part of the Kirin Challenge Cup in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP) Japan’s Machino Shuto, right, and Reggie Cannon from the USA try to get the ball during the international friendly soccer match between the USA and Japan as part of the Kirin Challenge Cup in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday because of a strained left groin strain, the latest in the Americans’ long injured list.

The US Soccer Federation said Sunday that Cannon is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

The 24-year-old from Chicago, who is with the Portuguese club Boavista, played the second half of Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Sergiño Dest started for the US, which also had right back Joe Scally on the bench.

The US also is missing Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen and Cameron Carter-Vickers because of injuries, and Coach Gregg Berhalter said Friday it was unclear whether Christian Pulisic will recover from an unspecified injury in time to face the Saudis in Murcia, Spain.

Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the US opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday Matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

