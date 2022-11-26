Defeat by Tennessee a ‘learning experience’ for Kansas basketball

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — In the aftermath of Kansas men’s basketball’s win Wednesday against NC State, Jayhawks head Coach Bill Self talked about wanting their Battle 4 Atlantis trip to be a learning experience.

Self envisioned playing three high-major games in the tournament like No. 3 Kansas would. A Matchup with Wisconsin followed Thursday in the Bahamas, before a game Friday against No. 21 Tennessee. The contests would give the Jayhawks, in his mind, a chance to come together and find out who they are.

While Kansas handled those initial two learning experiences well, Self saw his team fall short in the tournament’s Championship game against the Volunteers (5-1). The Jayhawks (6-1) lost 64-50 in a game they never led. A three-game stretch that brought with it a healthy share of highlights, wrapped up with a defeat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button