Deer freed from soccer net in Fairfield backyard, officials say

FAIRFIELD — Local firefighters said they helped free a deer from a soccer net on Wednesday.

Fire officials said a Greenfield Hill family contacted emergency responders to report a deer had become trapped in their soccer net Wednesday morning. Photos shared on Facebook by the fire department indicate the deer’s antlers, head, neck and front legs were ensnared in the net, preventing the animal from standing.