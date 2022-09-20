Deep Ellum Arts Festival ends 28-year run

DALLAS — The Deep Ellum Arts Festival is ending after 28 years in the popular Dallas entertainment district.

The annual event had just made its 2022 return, after dealing with cancellations due to COVID-19.

Corey Breedlove, a Dallas musician, had just recently played in two festivals, including the rescheduled 2020 festival.

Breedlove showed Spectrum News 1 one of his festival badges, adding, “my favorite part of it is it says ‘entertainer.’”

Music has always been a part of Breedlove’s life.

“I just found something about it that was very special to me,” he said.

While Breedlove was cultivating his musical talent, at a young age, the Deep Ellum Arts Festival was there for him to enjoy at the age of 17. Ten years later, the festival became synonymous with Breedlove’s growth, as a musician, when he performed at that very event.

“I mean, it’s just sad to just finally reach that point, um, and then, just kind of see it disappear,” Breedlove said.

Stephen Millard, the founder of the festival, tells Spectrum News 1 that he ended the annual event largely because of the economic conditions and general security concerns.

“Costs for producing the event, on our quotes, have gone up at least 40%. Being a free to attend event, the only way to cover that is through vendor fees and sponsorships,” Millard said.

Regarding the security concerns, Millard clarified that it has nothing to do with crime in Deep Ellum, which has become a significant topic of conversation in the last year.

Millard says his concern lies with having an event that draws in more than a 100,000 people and the potential risks of there being a mass shooting.

While some critics of the annual festival say the event didn’t focus enough on local artists, Breonny Lee, president of the Deep Ellum Community Association, says losing this festival is a major loss.

“We’re losing an arts event; an anchoring arts event; the biggest arts event that we had in Dallas is where I feel, I feel sadness,” Lee said.

Lee says the event’s brought economic growth to the entertainment district, playing a role in its rapid growth in the last decade.

For Ron Wilson, the owner of Louie Louie’s Piano Bar on Elm Street, he’s seen plenty of change in Deep Ellum the last 14 years. While Wilson says he, personally, never saw his business benefit from the arts festival, he notes it’s never good to lose an event that celebrates and brings the arts together.

“Any time you get people together and there’s art being purchased, viewed, listened to, what’s not to love about that?” Wilson said.

While people like Wilson and Breedlove hope a new festival or celebration will take its place, both say Deep Ellum will continue to be a home for art and music.