Deebo Samuel Returns to practice as 49ers get healthier for NFL Playoffs

Deebo Returns to practice as 49ers get healthier for playoff run

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel returned to 49ers practice on Thursday after missing only two games with knee and ankle injuries suffered in Week 14.

The “wide back” participated in individual drills during the open portion of practice, which included warmups with fellow wide receivers. Samuel also was seen running routes and catching passes from 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson and Jacob Eason.

While the versatile receiver likely won’t play in Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Samuel’s participation is a positive sign that he will be available for Week 18 and/or the playoffs. This is a swift recovery from what initially looked like it could be a season-ending injury.

Brandon Aiyuk spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about what it was like to have Samuel return to the practice field.

“It’s always good to have him back out there,” Aiyuk said. “He brings energy. It was tough, especially how [the injury] looked. We were glad to hear it wasn’t bad and are glad to have him out there.”

Several other 49ers players returned to practice on Thursday, including All-Pro pass rusher and Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Nick Bosa, who sat out of Wednesday’s session with an illness.

Mitch Wishnowsky, who was also hit by the bug and missed Wednesday’s practice, returned Thursday as well. The punter was a full participant along with Brock Purdy, who still has been dealing with some aftereffects of his oblique and rib injuries.

Here is Thursday’s full practice report:

Did not participate:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (football)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness)

Limited participation:

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Full participation:

DL Nick Bosa (illness)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

T Trent Williams (rest)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (illness)

The 49ers are getting healthier at the most important time of the season. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder appears almost ready to return to game action along with Kevin Givens, while Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw have remained healthy after missing significant time due to injuries this season.

The defensive line, which has been one of the NFL’s most dominant, could be getting even stronger with reinforcements making their way back — bad news for the 49ers’ opponents moving forward.

