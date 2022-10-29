Dee Bost enters the Basketball Champions League 600-200 club
Featured in the Basketball Champions League game for the 44th time, Dee Bost became the fourth player with at least 600 points and 200 assists Wednesday evening.
“I am Blessed to even be in those Ranks but I’ll take wins over that any day,” he told Eurohoops referring to Galatasaray Nef failing to snap the long home streak of Hapoel Atsmon Holon in the BCL, “Just trying to win.” The Lions now stand at 2-1 at the halfway mark of the double-legged round-robin schedule of Group C.
Leading the comeback bid in Holon’s Toto Hall, the explosive guard went over the 600-point mark in the fourth quarter of the Regular Season Gameday 3 contest. Besides ending up with 17 points, the five assists raised his tournament total to 221. A great achievement spoiled by the loss.
The 600-200 players
JDA Dijon floor general David Holston sits at 670 points and 308 assists. Former BCL Playmakers J’Covan Brown (745pts, 276ast) and Tony Taylor (699pts, 244ast) were also already part of the exclusive club. Bost was the latest entry.
Dee Bost
Besides spending most of his professional career in Europe, he established himself as a key player for the Bulgarian senior national team with the solid run seemingly coming to an end at the 2022 EuroBasket. At the club level, he enjoyed BCL stints at AS Monaco and SIG Strasbourg, before resurfacing last season at Galatasaray Nef.
|Season
|Team
|GP
|PTS
|AST
|2016-17
|AS Monaco
|19
|241
|76
|2017-18
|SIG Strasbourg
|10
|141
|62
|2021-22
|Galatasaray Nef
|12
|164
|64
|2022-23
|Galatasaray Nef
|3
|55
|19
|TOTAL
|44
|601
|221
David Holston
Loyal to La Jeanne for the better part of the last seven years, the 5 ft 6 point guard is the Lone player on the list recording all Champions League experience on one single team.
|Season
|Team
|GP
|PTS
|AST
|2018-19
|JDA Dijon
|12
|167
|60
|2019-20
|JDA Dijon
|18
|232
|128
|2020-21
|JDA Dijon
|5
|68
|26
|2021-22
|JDA Dijon
|14
|187
|88
|2022-23
|JDA Dijon
|2
|16
|6
|TOTAL
|51
|670
|308
J’Covan Brown
From debuting with Pinar Karsiyaka to a three-year spell at Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem. They logged 55 appearances in the Champions League.
|Season
|Team
|GP
|PTS
|AST
|2016-17
|Pinar Karsiyaka
|19
|295
|98
|2018-19
|Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem
|16
|160
|75
|2019-20
|Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem
|16
|228
|78
|2020-21
|Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem
|4
|62
|25
|TOTAL
|55
|745
|276
Tony Taylor
Another American import focusing his career on the Old Continent, his BCL experience is split between Banvit, Virtus Segafredo Bologna, and Pinar Karsiyaka.
|Season
|Team
|GP
|PTS
|AST
|2017-18
|Banned
|18
|228
|72
|2018-19
|Virtus Segafredo Bologna
|20
|210
|87
|2020-21
|Pinar Karsiyaka
|15
|187
|57
|2021-22
|Pinar Karsiyaka
|9
|74
|28
|TOTAL
|62
|699
|244
