Dee Bost enters the Basketball Champions League 600-200 club

By Johnny Askounis/ [email protected]

Featured in the Basketball Champions League game for the 44th time, Dee Bost became the fourth player with at least 600 points and 200 assists Wednesday evening.

“I am Blessed to even be in those Ranks but I’ll take wins over that any day,” he told Eurohoops referring to Galatasaray Nef failing to snap the long home streak of Hapoel Atsmon Holon in the BCL, “Just trying to win.” The Lions now stand at 2-1 at the halfway mark of the double-legged round-robin schedule of Group C.

Leading the comeback bid in Holon’s Toto Hall, the explosive guard went over the 600-point mark in the fourth quarter of the Regular Season Gameday 3 contest. Besides ending up with 17 points, the five assists raised his tournament total to 221. A great achievement spoiled by the loss.

The 600-200 players

JDA Dijon floor general David Holston sits at 670 points and 308 assists. Former BCL Playmakers J’Covan Brown (745pts, 276ast) and Tony Taylor (699pts, 244ast) were also already part of the exclusive club. Bost was the latest entry.

Dee Bost

Besides spending most of his professional career in Europe, he established himself as a key player for the Bulgarian senior national team with the solid run seemingly coming to an end at the 2022 EuroBasket. At the club level, he enjoyed BCL stints at AS Monaco and SIG Strasbourg, before resurfacing last season at Galatasaray Nef.

Season Team GP PTS AST 2016-17 AS Monaco 19 241 76 2017-18 SIG Strasbourg 10 141 62 2021-22 Galatasaray Nef 12 164 64 2022-23 Galatasaray Nef 3 55 19 TOTAL 44 601 221

David Holston

Loyal to La Jeanne for the better part of the last seven years, the 5 ft 6 point guard is the Lone player on the list recording all Champions League experience on one single team.

Season Team GP PTS AST 2018-19 JDA Dijon 12 167 60 2019-20 JDA Dijon 18 232 128 2020-21 JDA Dijon 5 68 26 2021-22 JDA Dijon 14 187 88 2022-23 JDA Dijon 2 16 6 TOTAL 51 670 308

J’Covan Brown

From debuting with Pinar Karsiyaka to a three-year spell at Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem. They logged 55 appearances in the Champions League.

Season Team GP PTS AST 2016-17 Pinar Karsiyaka 19 295 98 2018-19 Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem 16 160 75 2019-20 Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem 16 228 78 2020-21 Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem 4 62 25 TOTAL 55 745 276

Tony Taylor

Another American import focusing his career on the Old Continent, his BCL experience is split between Banvit, Virtus Segafredo Bologna, and Pinar Karsiyaka.

Season Team GP PTS AST 2017-18 Banned 18 228 72 2018-19 Virtus Segafredo Bologna 20 210 87 2020-21 Pinar Karsiyaka 15 187 57 2021-22 Pinar Karsiyaka 9 74 28 TOTAL 62 699 244

Photo Credit: Basketball Champions League