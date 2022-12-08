‘Dedicated to Golf’: USGA’s Latest Announcement Sends a Smile Throughout Golf Fans

The sport of golf has seen a lot of progress in recent times. LPGA players are now being added to the popular PGA Tour video game, and Clubs are allowing women to join as members. The USGA recently also added to that progression list by creating history. Recently, the USGA announced a change in the presidency for the start of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The change was not only a big step towards the growth of the sport but also created history for the first time in 128 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf fans react to historic USGA news

The USGA is the golf governing body for America and Mexico. Together with the R&A (the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews), they devise the rules for the sport of golf. They aim to promote and improve the game of golf. Recently, they took a huge step towards the sport’s progression and advancement.

The USGA recently announced that, for the first time in its history, the organization had elected a black president. In a tweet, Golf Digest wrote, “For the first time in its 128-year history, the USGA will be led by a black man.”

The golf world was extremely excited about the latest development and reacted by expressing how “amazing” it was.

Fans also went on to call out the USGA. They said that the association had made it sound like Perpall was only elected because of his race and that they should also talk about his achievements.

Clearly, the USGA has lived by its principles of progression in the sport.

Perpall leads the association into the new era

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earlier this year, the USGA announced Fred Perpall as its 67th president. The 47-year-old will take the head seat at the table starting in 2023, succeeding Stu Francis. Since 2019, Perpall has served on the Executive Committee. He even chaired the Championship Committee, helping the launch of the US Adaptive Open earlier this year.

With his accomplishments and contributions to the association, Perpall’s appointment as president was a no-brainer. The Dallas Resident created history by becoming the first-ever black man to head the USGA and its agenda. USGA CEO Mike Whan stated that the entire association had complete trust in Perpall. They said “Fred is a dynamic leader,” and added, “Our entire team is incredibly excited to work with him more closely.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – WATCH: JR Smith Receives Medical Assistance After Unfortunate Situation at Phoenix Invitational

How successful do you think Perpall will be in his 3-year term? Will his historic presidency see even more growth for the sport? Only time will tell.