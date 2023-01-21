DeCosta Comfortable With 5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have just five picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Ravens’ second-round and fifth-round picks were traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for linebacker Roquan Smith. A seventh-round pick went to the New York Giants as part of the deal for guard Ben Bredeson in 2021.

GM Eric DeCosta is not worried and is prepared to move ahead with those picks even though the Ravens traditionally like to stockpile selections.

