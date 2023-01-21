DeCosta Comfortable With 5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have just five picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Ravens’ second-round and fifth-round picks were traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for linebacker Roquan Smith. A seventh-round pick went to the New York Giants as part of the deal for guard Ben Bredeson in 2021.

GM Eric DeCosta is not worried and is prepared to move ahead with those picks even though the Ravens traditionally like to stockpile selections.

They said the team just needs to hit on all of its picks, just like in 1999 when the team had just four selections but took immediate impact players with each pick.

“Every Draft is different,” DeCosta said. “Ultimately, we’d love to have more picks; I think most years we do. Sometimes what we find is if you have too many Picks over a three or four-year span, it’s hard for all those guys to make the team and contribute. I go back to, there was a draft many years ago where I think [executive vice president and former general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] had four picks. [It was] one of our best Drafts. [In 1999]I think we took [Chris] McAlister, Brandon Stokley, Edwin Mulitalo and there was one other guy [Anthony Poindexter]. It was a hell of a draft; it was a hell of a draft; every single guy contributed right away. My goal, my mentality is to take every one of those picks this year and nail every single one of those picks.”

Ravens 1999 Draft

Round 1 — Cornerback Chris McAlister (Arizona)

Round 4 — Wide receiver Brandon Stokley (Louisiana)

Round 4 — Guard Edwin Mulitalo (Arizona)

Round 7 — Defensive back Anthony Poindexter (Virginia)