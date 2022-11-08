Decorative poles, fixtures to be installed at Grantwood Golf Course in Solon

SOLON, Ohio – City Council has approved the installation of seven decorative poles and fixtures around the Horseshoe entrance of Grantwood Golf Course, at 38855 Aurora Road.

On Monday (Nov. 7), the council accepted the proposal of Johnson-Laux Construction Ohio of Cleveland to install the poles and fixtures at the golf course, at a cost of $43,598, through the Equalis Group Cooperative Purchasing Program.

The contract also includes demolition and removal of the existing poles, lamps and footers, Excavation and installation of new conduit and footers and new 10-gauge wire, the Ordinance states.

Public Works Commissioner William Drsek said the city has already purchased the decorative poles and lights.

The project was proposed as part of the city’s 2022 capital improvement plan, Drsek told the council’s Safety and Public Properties Committee Monday.

“The city had planned to self-perform the installation,” he said. “However, with retirements, supply-chain issues delaying the delivery of the materials and being close to the end of the construction season, the city administration would like to outsource the project.”

The committee recommended approval of the project.

Drsek also asked that this legislation contain an emergency clause to secure the balance of materials needed and to start construction immediately.

‘Thinking outside the box’

In other action, council rescinded an Ordinance passed earlier this year that authorized the purchase of three 2022 Ford Escape hybrids from Valley Ford Truck in Valley View and waived the competitive bidding requirement to accept the proposal of Nick Mayer Ford in Mayfield Heights for three 2022 Ford Escape vehicles.

The vehicles will be used by the city’s engineering and building departments.

Cost of the Ford Escapes, which are not hybrids, from Nick Mayer Ford is $92,860.

Correspondence was received from Valley Ford Truck that the 2022 Ford Escape hybrids will not be built, and the 2023 Escape will experience a model change and price protection is not an option, the new Ordinance states.

The purchase of three Ford Escape vehicles was then requested from another vendor.

Council’s Public Works Committee recommended having the city waive

the competitive bidding requirement so it could accept the proposal from Nick Mayer Ford for the three 2022 Ford Escape vehicles.

Vice Mayor and Ward 5 Councilwoman Nancy Meany praised Drsek for “taking the initiative and thinking outside the box a little bit and getting us these trucks.”

“We had ordered three Ford Escapes, and like our crazy world is, got told (Valley Ford Truck is) not going to make them, they can’t deliver them,” she said. “Bill went out and made some phone calls and was able to find three trucks that we can get fairly quickly.”

Veterans Day ceremony

Mayor Ed Kraus said the city will Honor its Veterans at its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 am Friday (Nov. 11) in the gazebo at Veterans Memorial Park, at Bainbridge and SOM Center roads.

“Anyone who can come, it will be greatly appreciated,” he said.

50-year firefighter retires

Kraus also congratulated firefighter/paramedic Tim Brown on his recent retirement from the Solon Fire Department.

He noted Brown has been a firefighter for 50 years, including 33 years with Solon.

“We wish Tim well,” Kraus said. “He was a great asset to the firefighter and paramedic services.”

Large brush fire reported

Fire Chief Mark Vedder said the fire department was called to a large brush fire Sunday (Nov. 6) that consumed about two acres of land on Pettibone Road and damaged a house and a shed.

“Due to the dry and windy weather conditions over the weekend, the Solon Fire Department responded to several incidents where residents were burning leaves and accidentally ignited small (or large) brush fires,” Vedder said.

“Residents are reminded that it is not only dangerous to burn leaves and-or yard waste, especially when it’s dry and windy, but it is also illegal. So please don’t do it.”