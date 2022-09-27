Decoding the Kyler Murray ‘Double XP’ meme for the 2022 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season isn’t off to a great start. And based on recent history, it might only get worse.

Through three weeks, Kyler Murray and the Cards haven’t been clicking outside of a miraculous second-half comeback against the Raiders in Week 2. Arizona dropped to 1-2 after its latest loss in Week 3 to the Rams, where the offense managed just 12 points on four field goals.

While a 1-2 start to a season isn’t a death sentence by any means, there might be bigger issues in the Grand Canyon State.

Murray signed a Massive contract extension in July, and there was initially a clause that required him to study a certain amount of game film each week. This put Murray’s commitment to football into question, although the clause was later removed after heavy discussion on social media.

Despite making the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons, this isn’t the first time that Murray’s work ethic has been questioned. The 25-year-old quarterback is an avid gamer, frequently streaming his gameplay is on Twitch – where he has nearly 100,000 followers.

Over the summer, Reddit users put together data showing that Murray’s play is Worse when there is a “Double XP” event for Call of Duty. This essentially means that gamers get double the Rewards when they play during these special time periods. Here are the numbers from multiple Reddit users:

A statistical analysis of NFL Quarterback Kyler Murray’s performance shows that he plays Worse when there’s active Double XP weekends happening in Call of Duty. There were rumors stating that they played a lot of Call of Duty, even during the season. https://t.co/47sI8lwN8u pic.twitter.com/PcBMs33RcY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 2, 2022

According to those numbers, Murray’s passer rating (-7.77 difference), passing yards (-6 yards per game), completion percentage (-0.12% difference) and win-loss record (-0.169 win percentage) all get Worse during Double XP events .

So, this could all just be a coincidence. Maybe the Cardinals faced some tough defenses after these Double XP events? Maybe Murray just wasn’t feeling good on those days? Either way, the data is the data – and it could impact the Cardinals more in 2022.

The next Call of Duty Double XP event is set to run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 6. The Cardinals face the Panthers in Week 4 on Oct. 2 and the Eagles in Week 5 on Oct. 9, which could give those two NFC teams an unexpected advantage against the star quarterback.

Future Double XP event dates haven’t been announced, but the 49ers will play the Cardinals on the road in Week 11 (Nov. 21) and at home Week 18 (Jan. 8).

In three starts this season, Murray has 784 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one interception with an 82.6 passer rating.