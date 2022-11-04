Declan Rice reacts live to Divin Mubama scoring his first West Ham goal

Declan Rice has reacted live on social media to Divin Mubama scoring his first goal for West Ham in the European Rout against FCSB.

It is a night Mubama and a host of other West Ham academy starlets will never forget.

And try as the men in suits of at UEFA might take it away from him, Mubama got his first goal for West Ham on his competitive debut.

West Ham ran out comfortable winners to make history by becoming the first team to win every group game in the Europa Conference League.





Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Having already won the group last week, Moyes was afforded the luxury of leaving a host of key West Ham stars back in London.

As reported by Hammers News earlier this week, 18-year-old striker Mubama – a boyhood Hammer born and raised in Newham – was set for a start.

And he did not disappoint, putting himself about, showing for the ball and providing a real threat with his excellent movement.

Declan Rice reacts live on social media to Divin Mubama scoring his first West Ham goal in European Rout

Mubama came close to scoring on two occasions before finding the net with a diving header from a Vladimir Coufal cross in the second half.

UEFA have put the effort down as an own goal as it took a deflection off the covering defender. But if Mubama is not there to get his head on it and aim it across the goal, there is no goal.

We don’t care what UEFA thinks and neither will Mubama because on this showing there will be plenty more to come for this West Ham starlet.

One man left at home was West Ham’s Talisman and Captain Declan Rice, himself a Graduate of the West Ham academy.

And Rice reacted live on social media to Mubama scoring his first West Ham goal in European rout.

“Divinnnnnnn!!!!!!” Rice said on Twitter along with applause emojis.

“What a moment for him.”

Divinnnnnn!!!!!! What a moment for him👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 3, 2022

What a moment indeed. Let’s hope there are many more like that to come.

