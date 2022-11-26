Decked Halls: Parkersburg Art Center gets into Christmas spirit with Artist Trees | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — This is the weekend many people may put up their Christmas trees, but 18 are already decorated and lit at the Parkersburg Art Center.

The annual Artist Trees display opened Saturday, with trees designed by local people in the style of a variety of artists.

Parkersburg Resident Virginia Killian, a local artist, put together one tree as a tribute to Dorothy Eugenia Brett’s “Taos Indians” painting, wrapping it in a banner illustrated with painted horses.

“I love the painting because of the exuberance of the movement … and the exuberance of the horses,” said Killian, who added in a few details of her own, including her dog and a mountain lion.

Another tree features flickering lights that create the impression of flames on the wall beside it. Instead of presents, there’s a gas can sitting beneath it. Designed by Jared Wittekind of the Marietta Makerspace, it’s an Homage to English artist Damien Hirst’s “The Currency,” an artistic experiment in which Collectors could choose a physical, dot-painted piece or a digital NFT of it. Whichever they didn’t choose would be destroyed.

People who Donate $5 using a QR code affixed to the tree can be entered in a drawing to win a signed print of the tree or an NFT of the print. Whichever they don’t choose will be destroyed and the tree burned.

There are 16 more colorful trees for attendees to take in during regular Art Center hours through Dec. 22, designed by students and adults. People can drop donations into receptacles at each tree, with the entry raising the most money earning the People’s Choice Award.

“Whoever raises the most money for Art Center programs is the winner, and they get Absolute bragging rights,” said Jessie Seifert, managing and education director for the PAC.

The Art Center has played host to the event for about 20 years. Organizers keep a list of which artists’ work has served as inspiration each year to try to ensure variety.

“We’re taking a break on Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ trees this year,” Seifert said with a laugh.

It’s an opportunity for members of the community to get involved in making art, she said.

“It’s also a great art history lesson when you come and do the tree tour because you’re introduced to artists you might not know,” Seifert said.

The opening of the exhibit was slated for 10 am to 5 pm Saturday in conjunction with vendors setting up for the Holiday Artist Market and Small Business Saturday.

