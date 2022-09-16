DeChambeau Says ‘Team Events Are Only Hurting Themselves’ By Banning LIV Golf Players

Bryson DeChambeau says team events like next week’s Presidents Cup are “only hurting themselves” by not allowing LIV Golf players to qualify or compete, while also re-iterating his desire to continue to play on the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in June for a fee reported to be in the $125m-$150m range. He has since been suspended from the PGA Tour like all other LIV players, meaning he is ineligible for the US Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button