December performances, exhibits lined up at Narrows Center for the Arts

FALL RIVER — The Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., is closing out the year with a month of performances and exhibits that promise something for everyone:

December performances at The Narrows Center for the Arts

Pokey LaFarge

Thursday, Dec. 8

Fusing the rustic sounds of the past with his own wry humor and roots music sensibilities, singer/songwriter Pokey LaFarge makes music influenced by old-time country, blues, folk, and Western swing.

Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues, a feature documentary plus a live performance with James Montgomery and Friends

Friday, Dec. 9

“Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” is a unique portrait of an era and its impact today. Overcoming early poverty, racism, and other challenges, Cotton toured with some of the Greatest Musicians of his day: Steve Miller, the Rolling Stones, and BB King, to name a few, as he developed a unique musical style and put the Harmonica on the map, ultimately winning a Grammy and being inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

TR3 featuring Tim Reynolds

Saturday, Dec. 17

With a career spanning more than forty years, two-time Grammy nominee and Sonic Innovator Tim Reynolds is best known for his seemingly effortless guitar virtuosity, his masterful command of Melody and timing, and for his uncanny ability to improvise on any instrument he touches. Having explored almost every musical style, from rock, jazz, and blues to Classical and reggae, Tim’s wide-ranging talent is evident every time he picks up his acoustic or electric guitar.

Adam Ezra Group

Thursday, Dec. 29

Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Adam Ezra and his bandmates — Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums), and Poche Ponce (bass) — built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination, regularly performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades without any major label or mainstream radio support. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances.

Ward Hayden & The Outliers presents “A Celebration of the life, legacy, & music of Hank Williams“

Friday, Dec. 30

Don’t miss this joyful celebration of timeless classics, legendary stories, and select obscurities pulled from the career of country music’s most enduring and fabled songwriter: Hank Williams. Performed by Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guest Jason Anick joining the band on fiddle for this special show.

Art gallery exhibitions

“The Apple Tree on the Abandoned Railroad Line”

Through Jan. 14

The artist couple Elin Noble and Lasse Antonsen had a Residency in Sept. 2018 in Denmark. While there, they discovered an apple tree on an Abandoned Railroad line, and began to dye cloth with the apple leaves, apple tree bark and the apples themselves. They arranged this work into wall hangings inspired by traditional Korean Bojagi, a Patchwork style created from fragments of cloth.

“Reinventing the Wheel: My Spiritual Journey Through Portals, Passages and Poetry”

Through Dec. 23

In this exhibition, which interweaves with the release of her new book “Conversations with a River,” Annie Prescott combines her passions for art and poetry. Prescott’s fascination with circles led her to experiment with its symbolism through a variety of mediums including clay, resin and weaving in her Dreamcatcher and God’s Eye creations.

The Narrows Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit narrowscenter.org.