December guide to the arts at the U

Miami Art Week has begun. And it will lead into Art Basel Miami Beach, which runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 3. Both events draw crowds of artists and art lovers who seek to explore art, connect, and be inspired.

In Honor of Art Basel Miami Beach, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the University of Miami presents Bedrock, a group exhibition of works by full-time lecturers in the Department of Art and Art History. Artists on view include Sean Black, Patricia L. Cooke, Jenna Larson, Lenny Moreno, Gerardo Olhovich, Carlos Prado, Lani Shapton, and Kyle Trowbridge. Their work will be on display through Monday, Dec. 5, at the University of Miami Rainbow Gallery located at 1540 Levante Ave., Coral Gables, FL. Call 305-284-3161 to schedule a visit.

Explore a Roundup of events this month, including a watercolor workshop, book talk, and film screening. Visit The U Creates for more information on the arts and humanities offerings at the University throughout the year.

Wynwood Gallery

On view through Jan. 20, 2023

Reception: Saturday, Dec. 3, 6–9 p.m

In Honor of Art Basel Miami Beach, the Department of Art and Art History presents New Works, an exhibition featuring artwork of students earning their Master in Fine Arts. Works on display include photography, printmaking, painting, ceramics, and more. Students in the three-year MFA program earn a terminal degree that prepares them to enter the professional, studio art world and qualifies them to teach at the college level. This program is highly competitive and draws applicants from across the country and around the world.

2750 NW Third Ave., Suite 4

Miami, FL 33127

Get more information about the University of Miami art galleries.

Center for the Humanities

Monday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m

Attend a talk at Books & Books on “Jamón and Halal: Lessons in Tolerance from Rural Andalucía.” Author Christina Civantos, Professor of modern languages ​​and literatures, combines the analysis of written and visual cultural texts with oral narratives from residents. In her book, Readers see that written and televisual narratives about the town highlight Tolerance and multiculturalism, but they also mask tensions and power differentials. Register now.

265 Aragon Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Explore the Center for the Humanities’ events calendar.

Bill Cosford Cinema

Friday, Dec. 9, 7:30–10 p.m

Watching Movies with Nayib Estefan: “The Holy Mountain”

Join Leonard Pitts Jr. and Bill Cosford Cinema manager Rene Rodriguez for a free screening and discussion of the 1992 Oscar-winning western “Unforgiven.” A Pulitzer Prize-winning author and nationally syndicated columnist, Pitts began writing for the Miami Herald as a pop music critic in 1991. Throughout his career, he has achieved numerous awards, among them the prestigious Missouri Honor Medal for “distinguished service to journalism, ” and he is a three-time recipient of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Award of Excellence. The author of four novels and a nonfiction book, Pitts is retiring from the Herald after his Farewell column, which will run Dec. 14. Admission is free, but registration is required.

5030 Brunson Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Explore the Cosford Cinema’s events calendar.

Frost School of Music

Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m

Pianist Matthew McCright will perform a Solo program live at the Frost School of Music. “Hanging by a Thread” will include works from his fall 2022 album and will be livestreamed on YouTube. McCright’s music explores the human condition as it relates to time, Memories of the past, and facing the future. The event features the Miami Premiere of Dorothy Hindman’s “To Spill Oneself Away” and “Blue Diamonds” by Paul Dresher, among other works by some of today’s most creative artists. This event is free and open to the public. Set a YouTube reminder to watch virtually and learn more about the program.

Clarke Recital Hall

5479 San Amaro Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146



Explore this season’s signature events as part of Frost Music Live—a series of live concerts Sponsored by the Frost School of Music.

Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m

Swingin’ for the Holidays!—Jazz Holiday Concert. Purchase tickets.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m

Shout—Frost Symphony Orchestra. Purchase tickets.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m

Songs and Serenades—Frost Symphonic Winds. Attendance is free, but registration is required.

Find more events at the Frost School of Music.

Lowe Art Museum

Saturday, Dec. 10, 10–11:30 a.m

Explore and draw inspiration from landscape watercolors that form the exhibition “Complete and Perfect Truths: 200 Years of British Watercolors from the Collection of BNY Mellon.” During this workshop, led by teaching artist Lissette Lutz, participants will have the opportunity to work together to learn basic watercolor techniques along with aspects of illustration to create their own colorful landscapes.

The Lowe Art Museum’s Family Workshops are a monthly program designed for intergenerational groups to look, learn, and create. Space is limited. Register now.

Explore the Lowe’s events calendar.

The Jerry Herman Ring Theatre

Explore the calendar of spring season performances, which kicks off on March 1 with “The Rover.” Contact the box office for more details.

University Libraries

Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m

Join Allan Topping, author and former director of operations in Saigon, Vietnam, for Pan American World Airways, as he shares the story of how his team evacuated staff and their families from Vietnam in 1975 and the company’s involvement in Operation Babylift. The strategy helped evacuate almost 700 children and babies, including Survivors of the United States Air Force C5-A crash in Saigon on April 4, 1975. In addition to remarks about his book “Wings of Freedom: A True Story,” Topping will share how the movie, “Last Flight Out,” inspired him to write the book. The author will be available to sign the book at the conclusion of the event. Register now.

Kislak Center at the University of Miami

1300 Memorial Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Find more events offered by the UM Libraries.





