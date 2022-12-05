December Events to Check Out!

Alexandria, VA – Art League at Torpedo Factory

December Open Exhibit, 12/7/22-1/8/23

Petite December – Petite December is an exhibit looking for miniature works available for immediate purchase during the holiday season. No theme is required for works submitted. Works may be no larger than 5″x7″ or 35 square inches. Works must be priced at $150 or less.

The Art League, 105 North Union Street, Alexandria, (571) 867-9692 Ext. 24, www.theartleague.org

Atheneum Gallery

​ Now through January 8, 2023

The Botanical Gourmet

Botanical Arts Society of the National Capital Region

Botanical art is neither scientific illustration nor decorative floral composition, but an engaging

combination of the two. Like blue jays or cabbage moths, botanical artists are drawn to shiny red berries and bright yellow flowers, but unlike other creatures, they have the means to depict their attraction. The works in this exhibit focus specifically on plants that have health-giving nutritional properties for people.

The Athenaeum, 201 Prince Street, Alexandria (703) 548-0035, [email protected]

Del Ray Artisans 27th Annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market

Holiday Market 2022 (First 3 Weekends in December)

First 3 Weekends in December:

Fridays 6-9pm,

Saturdays & Sundays 11am-6pm

Join us for the 27th annual Holiday Market! The Holiday Market is open for the first 3 weekends in December: December 2-4, December 9-11, and December 16-18. Different artists are Featured each weekend!

The Market offers unique handmade fine arts and fine crafts from local artists presenting a variety of media, including fiber/textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, mosaics, painting, paper crafting, photography, pottery/ceramics, sculpture, watercolor, wood turning , and more! In addition, 2023 wall calendars featuring art by Del Ray Artisans members will be available for purchase.

Del Ray Artisans, Colasanato Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria

Galactic Panther

December 7 @ 9:00 pm – 11:30 pm

“Wine Down Wednesdays” Comedy & Entertainment Presented by Chandler Enterprise. Local comedians, poets & other talents are performing LIVE!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-down-wednesdays-comedy-entertainment-tickets-428824083377 $5

Come and enjoy some local stand-up Comedy & great entertainment at Galactic Panther.

We’re offering you comedy, live music, poetry and much more while you start to wind down your Wednesday night.

The week is almost over and we are here to help you relax as you get ready for the weekend to come.

So have a laugh with us and while you’re at it – a drink too, you will receive one drink with your ticket purchase (must be 21+)… we will also provide non alcoholic drinks as well.

What more can you ask for on a week day? … Music, Comedy, Spoken Word and more!

Gallery HOURS OPEN

Thursday & Friday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Gallery Underground

In the Flow: A Celebration of Waterfalls

A Solo show by Mark Coffey

Dates: Now – December 30, 2022

The Focus Gallery of Gallery Underground will present In the Flow: A Celebration of Waterfalls, a Solo show by Mark Coffey. Mark Coffey has been a long-time member of Arlington Artists Alliance and Gallery Underground, and will be moving out of Virginia at the end of the year. This exhibition not only captures the meditative awe of waterfalls, but also Coffey’s Gratitude for his years spent with us at the Alliance and Gallery.

http://www.arlingtonartistsalliance.org/

Target Gallery at Torpedo Factory

2022 Fall Salon continued: Now – December 11

Jurors: Hannah Barco, Associate Curator and Festival Director at Tephra ICA, Helen Criales, DC-based artist and curator, and Twig Murray, Gallery Director of Athenaeum Gallery

The Torpedo Factory Art Center welcomes back Target Gallery’s fall art sale this year to support affordable art buying for art lovers and collectors. For this special exhibition, we will have up to 79 original artworks for sale in Target Gallery, the contemporary exhibition space of the Torpedo Factory Art Center, by artists local to the greater DC Metropolitan region. Each piece will be priced no more than $500.

2022 Post-Grad Residents: December 17, 2022 – January 21, 2023

Artist Talk: Friday, January 13, 2023

The Torpedo Factory Art Center presents the culminating exhibition for the 2022 Post-Graduate Residency co-hort: Mrinal Joshi, Julia O’Bryan, Kamille Jackson, and Kiel Posner on view in Target Gallery.

This Residency provides a unique experience at a critical juncture in an Emerging artist’s career after they graduate their BFA or MFA program, allowing them Unlimited studio access and the ability to Engage with the community outside of the academic context. The work on view in this exhibition will Spotlight the work and creative endeavors these four Residents created during their three-month Residency in studio #319.

Join us for a reception and artist talk on Sunday, January 13 where we will also be introducing the new 2023 co-hort.

Target Gallery, 105 North Union Street, Alexandria, (703) 746-4570), torpedofactory.org/partners/target-gallery/

