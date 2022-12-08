December 8-11 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 am)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th

Brad Myrick Duo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G. / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Steve Prisby / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th

Pete Peterson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jud Caswell / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jonee Earthquake Punk Rock Xmas / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Jake Pardee & Friends / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10th

Paul Gormley / Downtown Winter Famer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Casey Roop / Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

David Corson / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrew Geano / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11th

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Eric Marcs / Contoocook Cider Company (Hopkinton) / 1pm

Senie Hunt / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Justin Cohn / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Rasa String Quartet / Nashua Public Library (Nashua) / 2pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th

SALIVA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

With striking melodies and high-octane energy, Saliva is a favorite for fans of hard rock.

Saliva has toured the USA and the world with bands including (but not limited to), Sevendust, Aerosmith, and KISS. Theyve also appeared on the main stage at countless fairs, Festivals and bike rallies Sturgis, Rockin The Rivers, Daytona Bike Week, Rock on the Range, Welcome to Rockville to name a few. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER – The Musical / Majestic Theater (Derry Opera House) / December 9-11

Christmas will never be the same! The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world–so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There’s not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewritten it! Soon everyone is calling for Reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It’s up to the Bradleys and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic. (Shows Friday/Saturday at 7pm and Saturday/Sunday at 2pm) www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469 / Tickets also available at the door.

CHERISH THE LADIES: A CELTIC CHRISTMAS REVELRY / Dana Center (Manchester) 7:30pm

This world renowned, Grammy-nominated, Irish-American super group brings you Christmas Carols the Celtic way, which means reeling arrangements, haunting harmonies and virtuosic performers. Their Irish roots pride is clear in their renditions of Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful, and their folksy approach—with singing, dancing and plenty of stage banter—makes you feel like you’re at an intimate holiday soireé. Bring your Clan to their Clan for a holiday tradition! www.tickets.anselm.edu

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theater (Manchester) / through December 23rd

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theater tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three Ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with new found hope and Joy in the Christmas season! Filled with lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FNC: JIMMY CASH & FRIENDS / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Jimmy draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor. Cash can be seen Performing stand up at night as a way to stay grounded. He has worked with some of the biggest acts in Comedy and currently opens for Comedian Bob Marley. Jimmy is the recent Winner of Last Comix Standing 2021, held at Mohegan Sun. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10th

POLAR EXPRESS BRUNCH with SANTA / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 10am

This Magical family brunch event is a can’t-miss holiday event. Enjoy a full holiday brunch with a special visit from Santa Claus & Mrs Claus for a story time and photos! Join us at 10:00am and you’ll be seated to dine in the Vineyard Ballroom for the festive brunch, accompanied by the “The Polar Express” film on our large projector to enjoy. There will be a special visit from Santa Claus & Mrs Claus for a live reading of “The Polar Express”. Children may take photos with Mr & Mrs Claus, and each child will receive their own official Polar Express train ticket and Silver Bell! Also available for purchase are Delicious Holiday-inspired Cocktails for adults and delightfully themed non-alcoholic Beverages for children! https://labellewinery.com/shop/polar-express-brunch-with-santa-derry

ROCKAPELLA / Stockbridge Theater (Derry) / 7pm

Rockapella Returns for their annual holiday tradition at the Stockbridge! One of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today, Rockapella takes the Stockbridge stage for the 19th time! With buckets of catchy original pop songs and contemporary versions of pop, rock, and soul classics, this group has always been the one to watch. www.stockbridgetheatre.showare.com

BOSTON POPS / SNHU Arena (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family, friends, and merry music at a Holiday Pops concert this December. Performing festive favorites from cultural traditions around the world, conductors Keith Lockhart and James Burton, along with the Pops, will get you in the holiday spirit Quicker than you can sing “Fa la la la la.” www.ticketmaster.com

A SINATRA CHRISTMAS with RICH DiMARE / Rex Theater / 7:30pm

Rich DiMare is a Boston-based jazz singer who specializes in Sinatra and Rat Pack area music. Rich has 15 years of experience in providing entertainment across America. Along with being a talented singer, he also DJs at Red Sox games throughout the season. Rich has worked live on air at Boston’s highest-rated morning show, KISS 108’s Matty in the Morning and as a host on Boston’s Fox25 TV. Because of this experience in media and music, Rich is a seasoned showman. Rich is joined by the Ron Poster Band. Ron Poster is the organist for the Boston Bruins and plays the Weekly Sinatra Brunch at Lucky’s Lounge. Rich and Ron’s understanding of the Sinatra songbook coupled with their interactions on stage makes this Old Blue Eyes experience unique and something Sinatra lovers won’t forget! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11th

CAPITAL JAZZ ORCHESTRA / Capitol Center (Concord) / 3pm

Ring in the Holiday Season with the annual yuletide program featuring the Capital Jazz Orchestra and guest vocalists CJ & Laura Poole, along with Narrator Laura Knoy of NHPR who will be reciting her traditional version of “The Night Before Christmas”. Please join us as the stockings will be brimming with musical chestnuts, an audience sing-along and additional special surprises that are sure to leave everybody in the holiday spirit! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

MANCHESTER CHORAL SOCIETY / Ste. Marie Parish (Manchester) / 4pm (also 12/10 at Central High School)

The Manchester Choral Society and Orchestra celebrates the holiday season in two historic venues: Manchester High School Central (founded in 1846) December 10, 7pm and the west side’s beautiful Ste. Marie Church (dedicated in 1899) December 11 4pm. The combined choirs and orchestra present The Ballad of the Brown King, a Cantata by Margaret Bonds written in Honor of the African King Balthazar, with texts by Langston Hughes. The program also features Canadian composer Sarah Quartel’s A Winter Day, with texts by Sara Teasdale and Lucy Maud Montgomery. Familiar holiday carols complete the concert, including several opportunities for the audience to sing along with the chorus and orchestra. www.mcsnh.org

A JOYFUL CHRISTMAS with EILEEN IVERS / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 4pm

Celebrate why Christmas is so special through this evening of pure Joy with Celtic fiddle legend, Eileen Ivers. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

⇒ Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more Featured events out and about town this weekend!