I wanted to let you know that on December 7, local art students in Southeast DC will be unveiling their art designs on limited edition Charity Tote bags that will be available exclusively at Lidl’s Skyland store in DC. All sales from the bags, selling for $3.99 each, will be donated to Martha’s Table and will go to support the Joyful Food Markets, no-cost pop-up markets working to increase food access in more than 50 schools in Wards 7 & 8.”

From a press release:

“On December 7, four students from Washington, DC’s Project Create will unveil their artwork on limited-edition reusable Charity Tote bags, which will be available for purchase exclusively at Lidl’s Skyland DC store for $3.99 each. One hundred percent of sales will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha’s Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for Residents in Wards 7 and 8.

“It has been a privilege working with Project Create and being able to see these young artists’ work come to life with the launch of these Charity bags,” said Lidl Skyland Store Manager Malashia Mitchell. “At Lidl, we are committed to supporting fresh, healthy, affordable options for the local community and we are thrilled to expand that access further through this initiative.”

“At Martha’s Table, we believe access to healthy food is essential for developing children and young adults. When children are nourished and full, they perform better in school and are more engaged in their communities,” said Martha’s Table Interim President & CEO and Chief Program Officer Tiffany Williams. “Together with Lidl and Project Create, our mission to eliminate food insecurity can go further. Thank you to both organizations for their creativity and commitment to food access in the District of Columbia.”

The designs by four student artists, nominated by Project Create, depict iconic scenes throughout the Washington, DC community, also incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables that are available at Lidl Skyland every day. Project Create, a non-profit in Washington, DC, provides accessible arts education and creative youth development to children and families in DC The designs and bios of each artist are below.

“At Project Create, we see artistic genius in our students every day – we’re thrilled for a chance to share their amazing talent with our community,” says Project Create Executive Director Christie Walser. “Thank you to Lidl for the opportunity for these young people to do what they do best – create imaginative, clever and unique art for all to see and to be inspired by!”

Lidl opened its Skyland store in September and was the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in over a decade.”

Featured Designs By Project Create Artists:



