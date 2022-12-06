December 5 Statewide Girls Basketball Coaches Polls

OSAAtoday presents its first in-season statewide Girls Basketball Coaches Polls for the 2022-2023 season in all classifications. Thanks to all of the coaches who took the time and had the expertise to contribute their opinions to this endeavour.

Look for the polls every Monday during the winter season.

Please note: these polls are for generating interest and discussion only and have no impact on the OSAA’s RPI and Colley ratings that form the basis of the OSAA’s rankings for playoff purposes.

If there are any varsity girls basketball head coaches who would like to vote in the 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A coaches polls going forward, but did not receive notice to vote in this one, please email [email protected].

Girls Basketball

6A (compiled by Jason Lowery)

1. Beaverton (10) [1] 1-0 131

2. Clackamas (3) [2] 0-0 126

3. Jesuits (1) [3] 0-0 108

4. Benson [4] 0-2 97

5. South Medford [6] 2-0 83

6. Barlow [5] 2-0 78

7. Sheldon [7] 2-0 33

8. I took the toilet [9] 1-0 30

9. Jefferson (PDX) [7] 0-0 29

10. Sherwood [10] 2-0 on the 19th

Dropped out: None

Others receiving significant votes: Lakeridge 1-0 18; Willamette 1-0 on the 12th

5A

1. Crescent Valley (5) [2] 2-0 91

2. Springfield (4) [1] 0-0 85

3. Wilsonville [3] 0-2 65

4. Putnam [9] 2-0 52

5. Silverton [4] 0-0 44

6. La Salle Prep [8] 0-0 32

7. Corvallis [6] 0-0 29

8. Crater [5] 1-2 27

9. Canby [10] 1-0 on the 22nd

10. Thurston (1) [nr] 2-0 on the 18th

Dropped out:

Former co-No. 6 Ridgeview 0-2

Former co-No. 10 Mountain View 1-0

Others receiving significant votes: Central 1-0 17; Mountain View 1-0 on the 12th

4A

1. Baker (8) [1] 1-0 101

2. Gladstone (1) [4] 1-0 86

3. Philomath (1) [3] 1-0 74

4. Cascade (1) [8] 1-1 70

5. Madras [2] 1-1 59

6. Astoria [6] 1-1 58

7. Marist Catholic [5] 1-0 46

8. Stayton (1) [nr] 1-0 on the 25th

9. Henley [10] 1-1 24

10. Mazama [nr] 0-0 22

Dropped out:

Former No. 7 Crook County 1-1

Former No. 9 Junction City 0-1

Others receiving significant votes: Crook County 1-1 19; Hidden Valley 2-0 14; La Grande 0-0 11; Marshfield 1-2 11

3A

1. Sutherlin (5) [2] 2-0 95

2. Now (3) [1] 1-0 87

3. Corbett (2) [6] 3-0 85

4. Santiam Christian [5] 1-0 47

5. Lakeview [9] 3-0 45

6. Valley Catholic [10] 2-0 39

7. Banks [7] 1-0 38

8. Amity [4] 2-1 37

9. Burns [3] 1-1 27

10. Westside Christian [nr] 2-1 on the 19th

Dropped out:

Former No. 8 Oregon Episcopal School 0-2

Others receiving significant votes: Riverdale 2-0 on the 11th

2A

1. Salem Academy (8) [1] 3-0 106

2. Bandon (2)[2] 3-0 96

3. Gervais (1) [3] 1-0 73

4. Central Linn [4] 1-0 67

5. Stanfield [5] 2-0 54

6. Willam [6] 1-0 44

7. Clatskanie [nr] 1-0 35

8. Enterprise [nr] 2-0 30

9. Colton [8] 1-0 on the 24th

10. Nestucca [nr] 1-0 on the 21st

Dropped out:

Former No. 7 Faith Bible / Life Christian 0-0

Former No. 9 Oakland 1-1

Former No. 10 Vernon 0-1

Others receiving significant votes: Faith Bible / Life Christian 0-0 14; Regis 1-1 10

1A (compiled by Russ Halverson)

1. Crane (12) [1] 2-0 164

2. Damascus Christian (5) [2] 0-0 145

3. St. Paul 85 [5] 1-0 110

4. North Douglas [3] 1-1 104

5. Nixyaawii [4] 1-0 101

6. Country Christian [6] 0-1 93

7. Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. [7] 1-0 54

8. Jordan Valley [9] 2-0 30

9. Echo [10] 3-0 on the 25th

10. Prairie City / Burnt River [nr] 3-0 on the 23rd

Dropped out:

Former No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 3-1

Others receiving significant votes: Umpqua Valley Christian 3-0 19; Triangle Lake 1-0 on the 17th