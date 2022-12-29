December 29-Jan. 1 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 am)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29th

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Green Heron / Currier Museum (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Taylor Marie / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Sam Hammerman / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Killian Venman / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30th

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm (Saturday as well)

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Another Shot Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Sean Coleman / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Cashwood / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31St

Matt The Sax / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

The Deviant Music / Tuscan Village North (Salem) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

The Hep Cat’s & Rat Pack / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jonny Friday Duo / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1St – HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023!

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29th

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / Palace Theater (Manchester) / through January 7th

You may have seen them impressing the Judges on America’s Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe as they opened the 2017 Super Bowl or on their Emmy Award Winning TV show “Chaos & Kindness”! Maybe, just maybe, you are one of the few who have not seen this amazing show. Whether it’s your first time or your tenth, a Recycled Percussion show always rocks! Don’t miss this show packed full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance. Be part of a one-of-a-kind show that took these guys all the way to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JOE GATTO’S NIGHT OF COMEDY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm and 9:30pm

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical

Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live Comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe also is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long. Joe loves spending time with his two children and his ever growing pack of Rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.” www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THE LAUGH ATTIC / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Join us for an Open Mic Comedy night every Thursday in the Laugh Attic. Come and perform or support local up and coming comedians as an audience member. www.strangebrewtavern.net

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS / SNHU Arena (Manchester) / 2pm and 7pm

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with a game like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team. www.snhuarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30th

JUSTON McKINNEY’S YEAR IN REVIEW 2022 / Rex Theater (Manchester) / December 30 & 31

End the year with laughter as NH’s Juston McKinney brings his one of a kind must-see show to the Rex Theater! Using multi-media Juston dishes on his New England life and looks back at the year that was! Juston has multiple Appearances on the Tonight Show, Conan O’Brien, both a half-hour special and a one-hour special on Comedy Central. He also has two one-hour specials you can currently see right now on Amazon Prime! Throw in some Appearances at the TD Garden for Comics Come Home, a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski, and you can see why NH Magazine named him “Best of New Hampshire” and the New York Times called him “destined for stardom.” Have the last laugh of 2021 with Juston at the Rex!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31St

Visit the website or social media of your favorite local Hangout for specific information about New Year’s Eve celebrations!

ADAM EZRA GROUP / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 5:30pm and 8:30pm

Talk to any Adam Ezra Group fan around the country and they’ll tell you that each AEG performance is a one-of-a-kind, community-driven experience, propelled by the spirit of the people in front of the stage. For both fans and band members alike, an AEG concert is a rally to live life with intensity and soak in the moments we share with one another. Hailing from Boston, AEG’s unconventional approach to the music world has allowed them to surge beyond their beloved hometown and emerge as one of the most uniquely powerful, underground live music experiences in the country. While Ezra has played with an array of Musicians over the years, his current line-up featuring Corinna Smith on fiddle, Alex Martin on drums, and Poche Ponce on bass has been creating a new Buzz around the country in 2019, as evidenced by their mind-numbing tour schedule, ballooning ticket sales, and opening features with The Wallflowers, Galactic, John Oates, The Wailers, Southside Johnny, Graham Parker, and America. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY / Murphy’s Taproom (Manchester) / 6pm

RIsing star Jason Merrill Headlines a Powerhouse show with Francis Birch, Dan Donahue and Juan Cespedes in the back pub at Murphy’s Taproom Manchester. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-comedy-at-murphys-taproom-jason-merrill-tickets-467490626047

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2023 / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm

This New Year’s Eve 2023, join us at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage for a night inspired by the bold speakeasies of the Roaring 1920’s to the iconic New York nightclubs of the 1970’s. The night will feature one of Boston’s hottest DJs, dancing, aerialists, Broadway style performers, drag performances, a photo booth, NYE party favors, Midnight Champagne toast and many more special surprises. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1St – HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

SCENE CHANGES / Hatbox Theater (Concord) / January 6-22, 2023

Written by local playwright Don Tongue and Produced by New World Theatre.

“It’s a Broadway traveling show, a Theatrical purgatory, and the only reason any of us are here is because we failed to land a role in a production without wheels!” So explains Samantha Wheelwright, ex-Brit, star of stage and film, but whose faltering career has landed her in the role of Mrs. Cratchit in a traveling production of A Christmas Carol. Her co-star playing Bob Cratchit has taken ill and is in hospital in Burlington, VT. When the show arrives in Concord NH the producer is forced to hire a young local actor. Enter Matthew Simmons, whose presence creates an unlikely pairing that immediately erupts into a colossal Clash of Wills as star-struck youthful enthusiasm slams headlong into mid-life cynical realism — and the scene changes. This play contains adult language.

CATS: YOUNG ACTOR’S EDITION / Majestic Theater (Derry) / January 27-29, 2023

A brief adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, specially tailored for young actors. Based on Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats by TS Eliot / CATS is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard Playground and is alive with purr-fect felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks and Grizabella. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year—the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be Reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. Presented by The Majestic Academy Youth & Teens. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!