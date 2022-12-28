December 27 Statewide Boys Basketball Coaches Polls

OSAAtoday presents its Dec. 27, 2022 statewide Boys Basketball Coaches Polls in all classifications.

Look for the polls every Tuesday during the winter season.

Please note: these polls are for generating interest and discussion only and have no impact on the OSAA’s RPI and Colley ratings that form the basis of the OSAA’s rankings for playoff purposes.

If there are any varsity boys basketball head coaches who would like to vote in the coaches polls going forward, but did not receive notice to vote in this one, please email [email protected].

Boys Basketball

6A

1. West Linn (10) [1] 7-0 127

2. Lincoln (3) [2] 5-0 119

3. Beaverton [3] 6-2 86

4. Central Catholic [4] 4-2 79

5. I took the toilet [6] 6-2 63

6. Roosevelt [7] 3-2 43

7. Gresham [9] 6-2 39

8. Mountainside [10] 5-3 on the 27th

9. Barlow [8] 4-2 on the 25th

9. Tigard [nr] 5-2 on the 25th

Dropped out:

Former No. 5. Jesuits 2-3

First-place votes in parentheses

Others receiving significant votes: Jesuits 2-3 16; Clackamas 7-0 on the 13th

5A

1. Summit (9) [1] 3-2 117

2. Wilsonville (3) [3] 6-2 111

3. Churchill [2] 7-0 96

4. Mountain View [5] 5-0 81

5. Redmond [4] 8-1 69

6. Ashland [6] 5-3 45

6. La Salle Prep [10] 3-3 45

8. Woodburn [8] 4-2 on the 24th

9. Crater [9] 6-2 on the 15th

10. Central [7] 4-3 9

10. Bend [nr] 2-4 9

Dropped out: None

4A

1. Philomath (11) [1] 7-0 110

2. Cascade [2] 6-2 97

3. Baker [4] 6-3 84

4. Junction City [3] 7-2 81

5. Stayton [6] 6-0 60

6. North Marion [5] 5-1 52

7. Seaside [8] 5-2 42

8. Henley [7] 4-3 41

9. Gladstone [9] 5-2 on the 16th

10. La Grande [nr] 4-4 6

10. Marist Catholic [nr] 5-3 6

Dropped out: None

Former No. 10 Hidden Valley 5-5

Others receiving significant votes: Hidden Valley 5-5 5

3A

1. Dayton (5) [3] 7-1 87

2. Cascade Christian (4) [1] 3-2 85

2. Westside Christian (1) [2] 8-1 85

4. Oregon Episcopal School [6] 8-1 59

5. De La Salle North Catholic [4] 6-2 57

6. Banks [5] 6-1 54

7. Pleasant Hill [7] 8-1 51

8. Creswell [9] 6-2 on the 18th

9. Burns [nr] 6-2 11

10. Santiam Christian [8] 6-4 10

10. Fake [10] 2-5 10

Dropped out: None

Others receiving significant votes: Harrisburg 8-3 8; Douglas 4-2 7th

2A

1. East Linn Christian Acad. (4) [2] 6-1 91

2. Regis (2) [4] 3-4 80

3. Kennedy [3] 4-1 76

4. Salem Academy (3) [1] 3-3 73

5. Mannahouse Acad. (Portland) (1) [6] 7-0 56

6. Western Christian [5] 4-2 49

7. Gold Beach [7] 7-1 on the 29th

8. Stanfield [nr] 8-2 on the 27th

9. Blanchet Catholic [nr] 4-3 on the 22nd

10. Central Linn [10] 4-2 on the 17th

Dropped out:

Former No. 8 Willam 6-2

Former No. 9. Heppner 7-2

Former co-No. 10. Oakland 6-1

Others receiving significant votes: Santiam 4-1 12; Heppner 7-2 11; Willam 6-2 10

1A

1. Crane (9) [1] 8-0 99

2. Nixyaawii [3] 6-1 83

3. Trinity Lutheran [7] 8-2 63

4. North Douglas (1) [2] 2-3 58

5. South Wasco County [4] 7-1 56

6. Union [5] 8-1 53

7. Open Door Christian Acad. [6] 5-2 43

8. Adrian [nr] 7-1 30

9. Lost River [8] 9-0 on the 27th

10. Country Christian [nr] 3-2 20

Dropped out:

Former No. 8 Elkton 5-4

Former No. 10 Crosshill Christian 6-2

Others receiving significant votes: None